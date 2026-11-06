Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6
© Edmonton Oilers/Nashville Predators
1. Harry Styles and Oilers Equipment Managers
You never know who you are going to run into at the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Edmonton Oilers equipment managers bumped into Harry Styles as they were transporting the team’s equipment to Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Grammy Award winner was working out before the 30th and final show of his residency at the arena.
Styles allowed the crew to do their job while he continued to work out. They then snapped a selfie with the pop star. No word if they attended the Harryween show after.
Ranking: Aperture let’s the
light Oilers equipment in
2. Washington Capitals and pediatric cancer patients
The Washington Capitals pulled out the wigs for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate on Thursday. Players and young cancer patients sported purple wigs as they had fun out on the ice. Alex Ovechkin held “office hours” where the guests got to shoot the puck with the Capitals captain from the left circle. After, the team and the patients posed for a picture with their new hairdos on the ice.
Ranking: Lavender flow
3. Nashville Predators dads
The Nashville Predators snapped the ultimate “Dad” picture during their Dad’s trip this week. The team shared a picture of one player’s dad fixing a door with a hammer as other dads supervised him during the team’s morning skate. The Predators shared no other context with the photo besides, “Don’t worry, Dad’s got it.”
Ranking: Dads are going to dad
Michael McCarron doesn’t have a clue about the origins of his nickname. The Minnesota Wild posted a funny "Not Weird. Wild" skit of team reporter Kevin Gorg asking the forward where his nickname “Big Sexy” comes from. A montage of the 6-foot-6 forward rocking a fur jacket and fedora, signing a “Big Sexy” calendar for teammate Kirill Kaprizov and spraying his signature cologne in the locker room then played. “Yeah, I guess it’s just a nickname,” McCarron responded after the montage.
Ranking: Definitely weird
5. Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser had a front row seat to her hometown St. Louis Blues and her comments did not disappoint. The team mic’d up the comedian as she sat alongside the glass with her family at a recent Blues home game. Glaser was shocked when her nephew didn’t flinch after the players crashed into the boards in front of them and asked him, “What are you on?”
In another clip, Glaser joked, “The only time you really see hockey players faces is on Raya.” When the video board promoted the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne bobblehead giveaway, Glaser pointed and said, “Hey look it’s my bobblehead!”
Ranking: Front row jabs