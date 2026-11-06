Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

You never know who you are going to run into at the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Edmonton Oilers equipment managers bumped into Harry Styles as they were transporting the team’s equipment to Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Grammy Award winner was working out before the 30th and final show of his residency at the arena.

Styles allowed the crew to do their job while he continued to work out. They then snapped a selfie with the pop star. No word if they attended the Harryween show after.