Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

Leon Draisaitl then cut it to 5-4 with 45 seconds left in the third, receiving a cross-crease pass through the seam from Connor McDavid and scoring past Laurent Brossoit’s glove with Matt Tomkins on the bench for the extra attacker.

The Oilers then possessed the puck off the ensuing face-off, but they weren't able to find the tying goal.

“We keep finding ways to leave teams in it a little bit in the past couple of games,” Sennecke said. “But a win’s a win.”

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, including his ninth goal in his past four games, and Pavel Mintyukov had two goals and an assist for the Ducks (8-7-1), who have won three straight. Brossoit made 23 saves.

“I thought we worked hard tonight. I thought our momentum shifted a couple times, like our last game (a 5-4 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday),” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “Up 5-2, looked like they were going away, and then next thing you know they tie it up.

“Vancouver beat us similarly a week ago (6-5 in overtime on Oct. 27), same situation. So, we hung on there at the end, but I thought we had a really good third period going until they made it 5-3. But the guys worked hard and had a lot of positives.”

McDavid had a goal and three assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games, Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (11-3-3), who had their point streak end at five (3-0-2). Tomkins made 16 saves.

“I thought our penalty kill was excellent (6-for-8),” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “It really set us up to win the game, to tell you the truth. It gave us a chance. And then we didn’t look after it. They won both net fronts. They won our net front and their net front.”

Gauthier put the Ducks ahead 1-0 on a power play at 9:26 of the first period. He took a pass across the slot from Jackson LaCombe and scored short side under Tomkins’ right arm.

The goal was Gauthier's seventh power-play goal in four games after he became the first player in Ducks history to score two on the man-advantage in each of his previous three games.

“They have a good penalty kill and something we haven’t seen so far this season,” Gauthier said. “A lot of pressure, they don’t give you any time to set up and really make a play, so it’s kind of just road hockey there."