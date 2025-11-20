NHL Status Report: Hedman out weeks for Lightning

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman is "probably a couple of weeks away still" for the Lightning because of an undisclosed injury, coach Jon Cooper said. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, will miss his fifth straight game against the Edmonton Oilers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE). Hedman has 12 assists and is averaging 22:36 of ice time in 15 games this season. "It's just a tough one for him," Cooper said. "The big thing here is the longevity and having him be better in the long run." … Nick Paul will make his season debut against the Oilers. The forward, who has been out since having surgery for an upper-body injury during training camp, took line rushes with Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point at the morning skate. "I feel good. I just went out there and had a nice little skate. Feels great," Paul said. "... I'm a little nervous, obviously, coming in mid-season everyone got their touches...just coming in and trying to start simple and not do anything crazy. Just work my way into it." Paul had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 76 games last season.