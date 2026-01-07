Lightning rally past Avalanche, win 8th in row 

Hagel breaks tie in 3rd period, Kucherov runs point streak to 8 for Tampa Bay

Avalanche at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won their eighth straight game with a 4-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Nikita Kucherov had two assists, extending his point streak to eight games and his multipoint streak to seven for the Lightning (26-13-3). Darren Raddysh also had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly scored for the NHL-leading Avalanche (31-4-7), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

Hagel put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 at 8:31 of the third period with a one-timer from the right-off circle to the short side off a backhand pass from Max Crozier.

Jake Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead by scoring a power-play goal with 12 seconds left in the first period. Kucherov found him open below the right face-off circle, and he flipped the puck high over Wedgewood's stick.

Kelly tied it 1-1 at 3:22 of the second period when he scored at the edge of the crease after Zakhar Bardakov fed him with a pass through the crease from behind Vasilevskiy.

Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 9:31 with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the stick of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and got past Vasilevskiy on the short side three seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired.

Zemgus Girgensons tied it 2-2 from in front at 17:22, redirecting Yanni Gourde’s pass out of the right circle.

After Hagel put the Lightning ahead, Anthony Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 18:35 of the third for the 4-2 final.

