TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won their eighth straight game with a 4-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.
Lightning rally past Avalanche, win 8th in row
Hagel breaks tie in 3rd period, Kucherov runs point streak to 8 for Tampa Bay
Nikita Kucherov had two assists, extending his point streak to eight games and his multipoint streak to seven for the Lightning (26-13-3). Darren Raddysh also had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.
Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly scored for the NHL-leading Avalanche (31-4-7), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.
Hagel put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 at 8:31 of the third period with a one-timer from the right-off circle to the short side off a backhand pass from Max Crozier.
Jake Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead by scoring a power-play goal with 12 seconds left in the first period. Kucherov found him open below the right face-off circle, and he flipped the puck high over Wedgewood's stick.
Kelly tied it 1-1 at 3:22 of the second period when he scored at the edge of the crease after Zakhar Bardakov fed him with a pass through the crease from behind Vasilevskiy.
Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 9:31 with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the stick of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and got past Vasilevskiy on the short side three seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired.
Zemgus Girgensons tied it 2-2 from in front at 17:22, redirecting Yanni Gourde’s pass out of the right circle.
After Hagel put the Lightning ahead, Anthony Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 18:35 of the third for the 4-2 final.