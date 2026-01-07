Lightning rally past Avalanche, win 8th in row 

Nikita Kucherov had two assists, extending his point streak to eight games and his multipoint streak to seven for the Lightning (26-13-3). Darren Raddysh also had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly scored for the NHL-leading Avalanche (31-4-7), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

Hagel put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 at 8:31 of the third period with a one-timer from the right-off circle to the short side off a backhand pass from Max Crozier.

Jake Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead by scoring a power-play goal with 12 seconds left in the first period. Kucherov found him open below the right face-off circle, and he flipped the puck high over Wedgewood's stick.

Kelly tied it 1-1 at 3:22 of the second period when he scored at the edge of the crease after Zakhar Bardakov fed him with a pass through the crease from behind Vasilevskiy.

Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 9:31 with a shot from the left circle that deflected off the stick of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and got past Vasilevskiy on the short side three seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired.

Zemgus Girgensons tied it 2-2 from in front at 17:22, redirecting Yanni Gourde’s pass out of the right circle.

After Hagel put the Lightning ahead, Anthony Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 18:35 of the third for the 4-2 final.