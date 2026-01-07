Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche unanimous choice as Norris winner

To mark the halfway point of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL last season. Halfway through this season, he's the favorite to do so again.

Makar leads defensemen in points (48) and is second in plus-minus rating (plus-30). He is also near the top in goals (12, tied for third), power-play points (16, second) and ice time per game (25:05, seventh). This comes after he won the award last season, when he had 30 goals and 92 points, the first at his position to score at least that many goals since Mike Green for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.

He's also a big reason why Colorado is 11 points clear of the next closest team in the League and has just four regulation losses through 42 games (31-4-7).

For those reasons and more, Makar was the unanimous choice to win the Norris in a vote by an NHL.com panel. He received 80 points and all 16 first-place votes, distancing himself from Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (57 points) and Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars (37 points).

"He's such an incredible player," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said earlier this season. "I think he's a quiet competitor, a guy that the bigger the stakes in the game, the bigger the moments in the game, that he's really trying to elevate and help your team win. He's like a silent assassin. ... We are super lucky to have him, and it's been a joy to coach him."

Makar will represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, one year after helping his country win the 4 Nations Face-Off.