NHL On Tap: Draisaitl, Guentzel face off when Oilers visit Lightning

Celebrini, Kopitar meet for final time in San Jose

Macklin Celebrini squares off against Anze Kopitar in his final regular-season visit to San Jose when the Kings face the Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360). Celebrini looks to move up the NHL scoring ladder and help the Sharks (9-8-3) extend their six-game home point streak (5-0-1). The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is third with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games behind McDavid (32 points; nine goals, 23 assists in 22 games) and MacKinnon (33 points; 14 goals, 19 assists in 19 games). The 19-year-old center had a hat trick, including the game-winning goal, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday that made him the fourth teenager in NHL history with at least 30 points through 20 games of a season (Crosby, 32 in 2006-07; Wayne Gretzky, 31 in 1980-81 and 30 in 1979-80; Mario Lemieux, 30 in 1984-85). The Kings (10-6-4) are 9-2-2 on the road. Kopitar, their 38-year-old captain, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games and said he will retire after the season.