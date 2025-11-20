There are 12 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with two nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the seventh week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Draisaitl, Guentzel face off when Oilers visit Lightning
Bedard, Blackhawks host Kraken; Maple Leafs forward Nylander tries to stretch personal point streak to 15 games
© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images / Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
Draisaitl, Guentzel clash
Leon Draisaitl and Jake Guentzel go head-to-head when the Edmonton Oilers (9-9-4) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE). Draisaitl, whose 14 goals are tied with Nathan MacKinnon and Morgan Geekie for first in the NHL, has scored 414 in the NHL, three behind Glenn Anderson (417) for third in Oilers history. He and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid became the sixth pair of teammates in NHL history to each factor on the same goal 500 times in their career during a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The Lightning (10-7-2) have won nine of 12 (9-3-0) powered by Guentzel. The 31-year-old center has scored six goals in his past five games, including a hat trick in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, and leads Tampa Bay with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 20 games.
Bedard, Blackhawks are cooking
The Chicago Blackhawks look to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Seattle Kraken at United Center (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG). Chicago (10-5-4) has points in six straight (5-0-1) after a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Connor Bedard (20 years, 126 days) has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games and will become the youngest player in the 99-season history of the Blackhawks with at least that many points through 20 games. One assist against the Kraken (9-5-5) will make Bedard the third-youngest active skater to reach that mark in the League behind Sidney Crosby (19 years, 134 days on Dec. 19, 2006) and McDavid (20 years, 85 days on April 8, 2017).
Flying Ny
William Nylander is helping the Toronto Maple Leafs stay afloat with a personal 14-game point streak (23 points; eight goals, 15 assists) and play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNOH). The forward has at least one point in all but one game this season and scored with 54 seconds left in overtime to give Toronto (9-9-2) a 3-2 home win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday that ended an 0-4-1 slide. He has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 17 games and is one OT goal from passing Auston Matthews and Mats Sundin (14 each) for the most in Maple Leafs history. Adam Fantilli has scored four goals in his past six games with points in five of his past seven. His six goals in 20 games are third on the Blue Jackets (10-8-2)
Celebrini, Kopitar meet for final time in San Jose
Macklin Celebrini squares off against Anze Kopitar in his final regular-season visit to San Jose when the Kings face the Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360). Celebrini looks to move up the NHL scoring ladder and help the Sharks (9-8-3) extend their six-game home point streak (5-0-1). The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is third with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games behind McDavid (32 points; nine goals, 23 assists in 22 games) and MacKinnon (33 points; 14 goals, 19 assists in 19 games). The 19-year-old center had a hat trick, including the game-winning goal, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday that made him the fourth teenager in NHL history with at least 30 points through 20 games of a season (Crosby, 32 in 2006-07; Wayne Gretzky, 31 in 1980-81 and 30 in 1979-80; Mario Lemieux, 30 in 1984-85). The Kings (10-6-4) are 9-2-2 on the road. Kopitar, their 38-year-old captain, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games and said he will retire after the season.
Avalanche try to extend streaks
The Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5) have won six in a row and take a 10-game point streak (8-0-2) in their game against the New York Rangers at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG, ALT). Artemi Panarin has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak for the Rangers (10-9-2), who are 9-2-1 on the road but coming off a 3-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
The schedule
Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNOH)
Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MNMT)
New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2)
New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers (7 pm. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP)
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP)
Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE)
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG)
New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG, ALT)
Vegas Golden Knights at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS)
Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, Victory+)
Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+ TSN5, RDS)
Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360)