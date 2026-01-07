Mailbag: Olympic roster surprises, midseason trophy favorites

At this point in the season, who in your opinion are the trophy winners: Vezina, Hart, Norris, Calder, Jack Adams, Selke? -- @TrishTheMiddle

Great time to ask because we are running our midseason trophy trackers this week. A panel of 16 NHL.com writers voted on who we think the leading candidates are for the Jack Adams Award given to the top coach in the NHL, the Calder Trophy for the League's best rookie, the Vezina Trophy for the top goalie, the Norris Trophy for the best defenseman and the Hart Trophy for the most valuable player to his team. These are not official, and we do not have a vote for the final award, but it's a way of keeping track of the leading contenders.

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is the leading candidate for the Jack Adams Award. I have Bednar third with John Hynes from the Minnesota Wild as my top candidate and Jon Cooper from the Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 2. It's impossible to argue against Bedar and the job he's doing this season, but Hynes has had to do more with less. The Wild also overcame a tough start. They were 3-6-3 in their first 12 games but rediscovered their game and have been rolling since. Cooper has had to deal with players going in and out of the Lightning lineup and yet he still has the team competing for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Matthew Schaefer is the favorite for the Calder Trophy. The New York Islanders rookie is also my favorite. He's running away with it and could be in line to also get Norris Trophy votes despite being an 18-year-old defenseman. His speed, ability to transport the puck and confidence have transformed the Islanders into a team that moves well and is dangerous offensively. I have Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks second and Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens third.

Cale Makar (Avalanche) is the Norris Trophy favorite among the 16 NHL.com writers. He's my No. 1 choice. It's not as much of a runaway as it seems because Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets deserves votes, but Makar leads his position in scoring and plays more than 25 minutes per game against the toughest matchups and is on the best team in the League, so maybe it is a runaway after all. I have Werenski second and Moritz Seider of the Red Wings third.

The Vezina Trophy vote is the hardest. I have Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers as my No. 1. This vote took place before he sustained a lower-body injury Monday. Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will continue to be evaluated. But he got the edge ahead of the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars because Shesterkin has been elite with a heavier workload and less room for error on a team that is 31st in the League in offense, scoring 2.59 goals per game and has been shutout eight times. But Shesterkin, who leads the NHL with 34 games played, is the reason the Rangers are in games with his 2.45 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Imagine if his GAA was 2.60 or higher. The Rangers are in trouble if Shesterkin has to miss an extended amount of time.

My Hart Trophy vote goes to Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche, getting the nod ahead of Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks. I'm able to separate Makar and MacKinnon. Makar is the best defenseman; MacKinnon has been the most valuable player on the best team in the League. He drives Colorado's offense. He is the alpha, and the rest follow him. He leads the NHL with 35 goals and a plus-48 rating, and is second with 74 points while averaging 21:56 of ice time per game. McDavid has led the Oilers' surge back up the standings. Celebrini is clearly the reason why the Sharks are in the playoff picture, but MacKinnon drives the best team in the League, which is why I think he's the MVP so far.