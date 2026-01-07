Mailbag: Olympic roster surprises, midseason trophy favorites

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and answers them.
Good or bad, what surprises you about the USA, Canada and other announced Olympic rosters? -- @MrEd315
I wasn't necessarily surprised Team USA didn't select Adam Fox and at least one of Jason Robertson and Cole Caufield for its roster at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but I was expecting Fox and either Robertson or Caufield to make the team. However, Fox did not have the best showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the fact that he missed 14 games in December didn't help him either. Robertson and Caufield were both left off the 4 Nations roster, and Team USA general manager Bill Guerin was clear all along that he liked the chemistry and makeup of that team, so maybe that was a signal. Guerin also placed value on the player who helped the U.S. win the 2025 IIHF World Championship. Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson, the two forwards on the Olympic roster who didn't make the 4 Nations team, both did that. I expected it would carry some weight, but if the Team USA struggles to score and doesn't come home with gold, the second-guessing will continue incessantly for a long time.
Team Canada's biggest surprise was leaving off Sam Bennett after a season when he helped Canada win the 4 Nations and then winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs while helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup for a second straight season. He hasn't had the best first half, but I'm not alone in thinking that what he has done in the biggest games would carry enough weight to keep him on Canada's roster.
I was surprised that Team Sweden did not have a place for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Teams are going to have to play mean to win this tournament. It's going to be won along the walls, in tight spaces, in front of the net. Those are the areas where Ekholm thrives. If not him, Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings would have given Sweden a big, mobile, young defenseman who is having a strong season in the NHL.