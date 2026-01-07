Sorokin gets 45-save shutout in return, Islanders score 9 against Devils

Sorokin, who was activated off injured reserve on Friday, was making his first start since Dec. 19. It was his fourth shutout of the season and 26th in the NHL, passing Glenn Resch for the most in Islanders history.

Mathew Barzal and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and two assists, and Casey Cizikas had two goals and an assist for the Islanders (24-15-4), who have won two straight and three of four.

Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves for the Devils (22-19-2), who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games and were shutout for the fifth time this season.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period. He buried a one-timer past a lunging Markstrom after receiving a no-look cross-ice pass from Ryan Pulock in the left circle.

Duclair extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:01. Skating in on an odd-man rush, Duclair elected to shoot the puck and beat Markstrom under his glove from the left circle.

Duclair scored his second of the period at 13:31 to make it 3-0. Following a turnover by the Devils in the offensive zone, Duclair received a backhand cross-ice pass from Cizikas before roofing another shot glove side from the left circle.

Duclair then completed the natural hat trick at 3:29 of the second period, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Barzal to make it 4-0.

It was his fourth NHL hat trick and his first since Dec. 14, 2019, with the Ottawa Senators.

Simon Holmstrom pushed it to 5-0 at 11:12. He got to a rebound before Markstrom could cover it up and tucked the puck in at the right post while falling to the ice.

Cizikas made it 6-0 at the 1:34 of the third period. He carried the puck down the left wing, and as he cut to the net on Luke Hughes, he lost control of the puck but still had it slide five-hole on Markstrom.

DeAngelo increased the lead to 7-0 at 11:28 when he beat Markstrom glove side from the high slot following a turnover by Cody Glass along the right boards.

Calum Ritchie made it 8-0 at 18:36 on a partial breakaway, and Cizikas scored 26 seconds later off a pass from Duclair on a 2-on-1 rush for the 9-0 final.