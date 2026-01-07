Miller scores twice, Hurricanes hand Stars 6th straight loss

Andrei Svechnikov had four assists, Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists, and Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (26-14-3), who have won two in a row. Brandon Bussi made 19 saves.

Jason Robertson scored and had two assists, and Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Stars (25-10-8), who have lost six straight (0-3-3).

Jake Oettinger allowed five goals on 10 shots before being replaced in the second period by Casey DeSmith, who made 16 saves in relief.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period. Svechnikov took Sebastian Aho’s pass from the right boards and fed the puck to Miller, who scored on a snap shot from low in the left face-off circle.

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 11:53 while on the power play on a Carolina own goal. Robertson's chance in front was initially stopped by Bussi, who tried to freeze the puck while on his back, but as he rolled over the puck was tossed into the net off the sleeve of his jersey.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from inside the blue line to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 13:32.

Stankoven pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:56 when he stickhandled past Rantanen in the high slot before scoring on a snap shot that deflected off Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and over Oettinger into the net.

Miller made it 4-1 at 5:17 of the second period, one-timing a pass from Svechnikov blocker side on Oettinger.

Jarvis scored on the power play to extend the lead to 5-1 at 6:59. Oettinger misplayed Svechnikov’s dump-in behind the net and the puck came to Jarvis, who scored on a sharp-angle shot from the right of the net and chased Oettinger from the game.

Rantanen cut the deficit to 5-2 just 36 seconds into the third period. After a Hurricanes turnover in the offensive zone, Robertson fed a pass to Rantanen, who powered to the net while holding off Miller and slid a backhander under Bussi's left pad.

William Carrier made it 6-2 at 8:18, burying a rebound in front off a shot from Ehlers.

Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal for the 6-3 final at 18:11.