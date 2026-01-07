Zegras scores twice against former team, Flyers defeat Ducks

Zegras was playing his first game against the Ducks since they traded him to Philadelphia on June 23 after five seasons in Anaheim.

Cam York and Nikita Grebenkin each had a goal and an assist, Noah Cates had two assists, and Dan Vladar made 16 saves for the Flyers (22-12-7), who extended their home point streak to five games (3-0-2).

Cutter Gauthier and Alex Killorn scored, Jackson LaCombe had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 34 saves for the Ducks (21-19-3), who have lost seven in a row (0-6-1).

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:15 of the first period when he scored with a one-timer from just above the right circle while on a power play.

It was Gauthier's first goal in three games against the Flyers, who selected him fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft before trading him to Anaheim on Jan. 8, 2024 for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Zegras, who was selected ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 at 10:22 after he got a pass from Christian Dvorak on the rush that allowed him to put a snap shot over the glove of Dostal from the right face-off circle.

Zegras scored his second goal at 14:22 on the power play to put the Flyers ahead 2-1. York faked a shot in front and instead gave Zegras the puck with a no-look pass at the right face-off dot, which Zegras put in with a sharp angle wrist shot.

York collected a pass at the point, cut back to his forehand and threaded home a long-range shot to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead at 1:15 of the second period.

Ducks forward Ross Johnston was given a five-minute major interference penalty and game misconduct after colliding with Drysdale at 2:39 of the second period. Drysdale did not return.

The Ducks killed the major penalty, but Travis Sanheim scored on a one-timer from above the right circle off a face-off win in the Ducks' offensive zone to make it 4-1 at 14:40.

Killorn scored for the second straight game with a snap shot from the inside edge of the left circle while on a power play to cut it 4-2 at 1:25 of the third period.

Anaheim killed a 45-second, 5-on-3 power play later in the third before Grebenkin scored into an empty net with 1:14 left for the 5-2 final.

The Flyers also lost forward Bobby Brink to an upper-body injury following a hit by Ducks forward Jansen Harkins at 2:32 of the first period.

Anaheim defenseman Ian Moore left at 7:47 of the third period after taking a hit from Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway.