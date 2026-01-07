Vegas rallies for OT win, hands Winnipeg 10th loss in row

With Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg off for tripping, Hertl tipped Mitch Marner’s shot off the post and in at 4:47.

Mark Stone extended his goal streak to five games, and Carter Hart made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (18-11-12), who ended a five-game (0-3-2) losing skid.

Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, and Luke Schenn scored, Gabriel Vilardi had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets (15-21-5).

Perfetti made it 1-0 Jets at 5:16 of the first period. As Perfetti darted across the top edge of the crease, Jonathan Toews found him with a drop pass from the slot, and Perfetti scored on the backhand.

Schenn's point shot hit the crossbar and got past Hart to put the Jets up 2-0 at 12:04 of the second period. The score marks Schenn's first goal since Oct. 19, 2024.

Stone cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 19:09, scoring when he found a redirected puck from the rebound of Pavel Dorofeyev's shot at the left side of the net and put it past Hellebuyck.

Brett Howden tied it 2-2 at 8:13 of the third period. After collecting the rebound from his own shot, Noah Hanifin set Howden up for a one-timer with a cross-slot pass.

Using the defenseman in front as a screen, Connor put the Jets up 3-2 at 14:56, scoring with a wrist shot in the high slot that beat Hart’s blocker.

Just 59 seconds later, Reilly Smith put the rebound of Ben Hutton's shot from the right side in with his backhand from the left post to tie it up again 3-3 at 15:55 and ultimately send the game to overtime.

Winnipeg defenseman Haydn Fleury was removed from the ice on a stretcher at 13:16 of the first period and did not return. Following a check from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, who was not issued a penalty on the play, Fleury slid backward and crashed into the end boards behind the Jets net.