Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Panthers

Matthews, who became the leading goal-scorer in Maple Leafs history on Saturday at the New York Islanders, scored his 422nd in the NHL to give him six goals on his three-game streak.

Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (20-15-7), who are 5-0-2 in their past seven.

Carter Verhaeghe scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers (22-17-3), who are 1-2-1 in their past four.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand left the game at the end of the second period.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 19:36 of the first period when Easton Cowan took a pass from Nicholas Robertson and put it in at the side of the net with Bobrovsky out of position.

Knies, who played in his 200th NHL game, made it 2-0 just 42 seconds into the second period when he deflected Troy Stecher’s shot from the slot.

Matthews pushed it to 3-0 at 4:01. Knies cut through the slot and fought off Niko Mikkola before swinging a pass back to the Maple Leafs captain who shot past Bobrovsky’s right pad from the slot. The goal extended Matthews’ point streak to five games (seven goals, four assists).

Verhaeghe cut it to 3-1 at 11:38 of the third period when he gloved down a clearing attempt from Woll and banked it off the Maple Leafs goalie from below the goal line.

Toronto killed off 3:55 of the third period with Bobrovksy pulled for the 6-on-5 advantage when he was removed at 15:58 before Bobby McMann shot into an empty net with seven seconds left for the 4-1 final.