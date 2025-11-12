NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg were not at the morning skate and may not play against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS). Each also missed practice Tuesday and is day to day. Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next two games; the defenseman left a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Forward Dominic James (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday. "The guys aren't progressing the way we hope," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "'Mac' is going to be out for a few games. 'Heddy' is day to day. James, not quite day to day yet; he took a pretty significant puck to the face." ... Cooper also said forward Nick Paul, who hasn't played this season because of an upper-body injury, won't play the next two games but is nearing a return. Forwards Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourin were recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and one could play against the Rangers.