NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss
Demko leaves 1st game back for Canucks; Hedman could be out for Lightning against Rangers
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews left midway through the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. The center was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 and exited the game 30 seconds later. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not have an update after the game and said they would know more regarding his status Wednesday. ... Anthony Stolarz allowed three goals on 10 shots before leaving after the first period with an upper-body injury and being replaced by Dennis Hildeby. Berube said he didn't think the goalie's injury was serious. The Maple Leafs next play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko returned against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday but left with an undisclosed injury after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. A Canucks spokesperson said the injury was not related to what kept Demko out over the weekend. "Lower body," coach Adam Foote said, "and we'll find out tomorrow [the severity]." Demko did not dress for back-to-back games this past weekend due to what was labeled "preventative maintenance. He is 5-4-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in nine games this season. Kevin Lankinen replaced Demko on Tuesday and made 20 saves on 21 shots in relief.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg were not at the morning skate and may not play against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS). Each also missed practice Tuesday and is day to day. Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next two games; the defenseman left a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Forward Dominic James (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday. "The guys aren't progressing the way we hope," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "'Mac' is going to be out for a few games. 'Heddy' is day to day. James, not quite day to day yet; he took a pretty significant puck to the face." ... Cooper also said forward Nick Paul, who hasn't played this season because of an upper-body injury, won't play the next two games but is nearing a return. Forwards Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourin were recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and one could play against the Rangers.
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin will "miss some time" for the Avalanche because of a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. The forward left a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 4:13 of the third period. Nichushkin has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 17 games this season. The Avalanche next play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT).
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will make his season debut this week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday before their game at the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN). The forward has not played since dislocating his wrist last season during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. "Unfortunately not ready for tonight," Knoblauch said. "Definitely sometime this week. Maybe tomorrow if we're really lucky, but definitely by Saturday." The Oilers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot likely will not play against the Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN). The Senators defenseman sustained an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Dallas Stars forward Colin Blackwell midway through the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday. "Unlikely he'll play tomorrow," coach Travis Green said Wednesday.
New York Rangers
Spencer Martin signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday. The 29-year-old goalie, who was playing in the Kontinental Hockey League earlier this season, was 3-4-1 with a 3.89 GAA and .846 save percentage in nine games (seven starts) with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He is 24-30-8 with a 3.56 GAA and .883 save percentage in 66 regular-season games (59 starts) for the Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Avalanche. If he clears waivers, Martin will be assigned to Hartford of the AHL.
Carolina Hurricanes
Charles Alexis Legault will be out 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand on Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games this season. "I hate it because he was really starting to find his groove at this level," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Hopefully he will heal and be good to go. Tough to swallow, but it is what it is." ... In addition to Legault, the Hurricanes were without defensemen Jalen Chatfield (upper body) and Jaccob Slavin (lower body) for a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday.
Chicago Blackhawks
Frank Nazar will not play against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS2, SN360) because of a lower-body injury. The forward left after colliding with Calgary Flames forward Joel Farabee in the first period of Chicago's 4-0 win on Friday. ... Jason Dickinson (upper body) skated on his own Tuesday and Wednesday but will not play. ... Forward Andre Burakovsky didn’t skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision; forward Landon Slaggert likely will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.
New York Islanders
Maxim Shabanov (upper body) practiced Wednesday for the first time since the forward was injured Oct. 21 against the San Jose Sharks. Shabanov, who wore a noncontact jersey, has three points (one goal, two assists) in six games. ... Scott Mayfield did not practice; the defenseman and his wife are expecting their first child. The Islanders visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
Buffalo Sabres
Jiri Kulich is going "to miss significant time" because of a blood clot issue, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. The forward has missed three games. Ruff said Kulich could play again this season, however. "That really depends on how things go here in the next three, four weeks," he said. Kulich has five points (three goals, two assists) in 12 games. … Buffalo also is without forward Jason Zucker, who has been out three games because of an illness. "Real severe viral, flu-like thing that he hasn't been able to shake," Ruff said. "Undergone a lot of tests and still isn't doing that well." The Sabres visit the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, TVAS).
Philadelphia Flyers
Tyson Foerster remains a gametime decision against the Oilers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN). The forward has missed the past four games because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot during the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Nov. 1. Foerster took part in an optional skate Wednesday after practicing with his regular linemates, center Noah Cates and right wing Bobby Brink on Tuesday. "He'll meet with the trainer in the next hour, so a game-time (decision), see how he does," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "You got a good feel, like there's a good possibility, but I always like to say, we'll wait the seven hours before we make a decision."