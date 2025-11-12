Predators miss Josi 'tremendously' at Global Series

Injured Nashville captain did not travel to Sweden for games against Penguins

Roman Josi NSH did not travel to Global Series

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

STOCKHOLM -- While the Nashville Predators have been enjoying experiencing Stockholm and preparing to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, they've also been missing their captain.

Roman Josi remains in Nashville recovering from an upper-body injury that's sidelined the defenseman since Oct. 23. Forward Cole Smith also didn't make the trip because of an upper-body injury, along with assistant medical trainer Jeff Biddle.

Josi has become synonymous with the Predators during his 15 seasons with the team. And the 35-year-old's absence is even more noticeable during a showcase event like the NHL Global Series, which will feature games between the Predators (5-9-4) and Penguins (9-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

"First of all, Roman should be here," forward Filip Forsberg said following the Predators practice at Hovet Arena on Wednesday. "I think he and 'Smitty' and Jeff Biddle our trainer, obviously, would've loved to have all three of them here, but you miss him tremendously. He's, obviously, an all-star player. He's one of those guys who can just change a game in any moment given his talent.

"But just as a leader, too, he's obviously, a leader that you want to play with, you want to play for."

The Predators were relieved to get Josi back this season after he missed the final 25 games last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic. He returned to get five points (one goal, four assists) and average 24:05 in ice time in eight games this season before he was injured.

"Obviously, it was a tough year for him last year with the injuries and just when you think something gets going, he gets another one," Predators forward Steven Stamkos said. "But we're pulling for him. We miss him dearly on the ice. Obviously, he's an elite player, but just a great captain, a great teammate, so, hopefully, he's back soon."

Josi, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 2019-20, is Nashville's all-time leader with 729 points (191 goals, 538 assists) and is 30 games away from becoming the first to play 1,000 with the team. He was also one of the first six players named to Switzerland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Nashville has struggled without Josi, going 2-6-2 since he last played in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23.

"Obviously, we missed him in the last year quite a bit and were so grateful to see him earlier this season and, unfortunately, he kind of got hurt," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "So, we're just trying to get him back as quick as we possibly can. It's too bad he missed this trip. I know it means a lot to him, but I also think we've got to get him back to 100 percent and ready to help our team as quick as possible."

