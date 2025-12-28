On Tap: Day 3 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Finland vs. Latvia (4:30 p.m. ET)

Finland (1-0-0-0) looks to build upon a 6-2 win against Denmark on Friday, but it won’t be easy against Latvia (0-0-1-0) at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Roope Vesterinen (2026 NHL Draft eligible) has two goals, and Jasper Kuhta (2026 draft eligible) has three assists for Finland, which may be more reliant on goalie Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings) in this contest. Rimpinen, who needed just eight saves against Denmark, was voted the tournament's best goalie after going 5-2-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .933 save percentage at the 2025 WJC. Latvia lost 2-1 in overtime to Canada (1-1-0-0) on Saturday so will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Defenseman Alberts Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), an A-rated skater who is expected to be the third Latvia-born player selected in the first round of the draft, had three shots on goal and earned 24:37 of ice time for Latvia.