Sunday is the third day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.
On Tap: Day 3 of 2026 World Junior Championship
Sweden takes on Switzerland; Finland faces challenge in Latvia
© David Berding/Getty Images
On Tap for Day 3
Sweden vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET)
Sweden (1-0-0-0) looks to keep pace with the United States (2-0-0-0) for first place in Group A with a win at Grand Casino Arena (NHLN, TSN). Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Ivar Stenberg (2026 draft eligible) each had a goal and an assist for Sweden in its tournament opener, a 3-2 win against Slovakia on Friday. The country has celebrated just one gold medal (2012) in the past 44 tournaments. "Sweden has just two gold medals and the last was 14 years ago so we have everything to win here," Frondell said. Switzerland (0-0-0-1) lost a hard-fought 2-1 decision to the United States in its opener on Saturday. Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks) made 18 saves for Switzerland. Right wing Lars Steiner, a C rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, is a player to watch. He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 15 games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
Finland vs. Latvia (4:30 p.m. ET)
Finland (1-0-0-0) looks to build upon a 6-2 win against Denmark on Friday, but it won’t be easy against Latvia (0-0-1-0) at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Roope Vesterinen (2026 NHL Draft eligible) has two goals, and Jasper Kuhta (2026 draft eligible) has three assists for Finland, which may be more reliant on goalie Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings) in this contest. Rimpinen, who needed just eight saves against Denmark, was voted the tournament's best goalie after going 5-2-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .933 save percentage at the 2025 WJC. Latvia lost 2-1 in overtime to Canada (1-1-0-0) on Saturday so will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Defenseman Alberts Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), an A-rated skater who is expected to be the third Latvia-born player selected in the first round of the draft, had three shots on goal and earned 24:37 of ice time for Latvia.