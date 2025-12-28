Boldy scores 2nd goal in OT after Wild tie it late to stun Jets

Zuccarello gets equalizer with :22 left for Minnesota; Winnipeg drops 5th in row

Wild at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Matt Boldy scored twice, including the overtime winner, and the Minnesota Wild came back to win 4-3 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Boldy scored 39 seconds into overtime from the slot to complete the late comeback, after Mats Zuccarello tied it 3-3 at 19:38 of the third period on the power play.

Quinn Hughes had three assists, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for the Wild (23-10-6), who have points in nine of 10 (8-1-1). Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets (15-17-4), who lost their fifth straight (0-2-3). Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

Gustav Nyquist appeared to give the Jets the lead at 9:20 of the first period with an end-to-end individual effort, but Minnesota challenged for offside and the goal was overturned.

Josh Morrissey made it 1-0 Jets at 11:36 of the first period, when Connor’s pass from the corner set him up for a slapshot from the high slot.

Boldy tied it at 18:29, redirecting Jared Spurgeon’s point shot at the top of the crease.

Kaprizov made it 2-1 Wild at 7:33 of the second period, skating into the Jets zone past Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and beating Hellebuyck with a deke to the backhand.

Connor tied it 2-2 at 17:56 when Scheifele’s pass from behind the net found him for a quick shot at the bottom edge of the circle.

Scheifele then gave the Jets a 3-2 lead at 19:57. Jonathan Toews won a face-off back to Scheifele who scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

