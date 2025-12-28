Boldy scores 2nd goal in OT after Wild tie it late to stun Jets

Boldy scored 39 seconds into overtime from the slot to complete the late comeback, after Mats Zuccarello tied it 3-3 at 19:38 of the third period on the power play.

Quinn Hughes had three assists, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for the Wild (23-10-6), who have points in nine of 10 (8-1-1). Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets (15-17-4), who lost their fifth straight (0-2-3). Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

Gustav Nyquist appeared to give the Jets the lead at 9:20 of the first period with an end-to-end individual effort, but Minnesota challenged for offside and the goal was overturned.

Josh Morrissey made it 1-0 Jets at 11:36 of the first period, when Connor’s pass from the corner set him up for a slapshot from the high slot.

Boldy tied it at 18:29, redirecting Jared Spurgeon’s point shot at the top of the crease.

Kaprizov made it 2-1 Wild at 7:33 of the second period, skating into the Jets zone past Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and beating Hellebuyck with a deke to the backhand.

Connor tied it 2-2 at 17:56 when Scheifele’s pass from behind the net found him for a quick shot at the bottom edge of the circle.

Scheifele then gave the Jets a 3-2 lead at 19:57. Jonathan Toews won a face-off back to Scheifele who scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.