Rittich makes 27 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

Rittich slid across his crease to deny a Will Cuylle 2-on-1 try at the back post at 11:26. The Islanders were up 5-0 in shots until that point.

Cuylle thought he scored to tie it 1-1 at 14:37 of the second period on the power play. After initially being called a goal on the ice, it was determined that the puck never crossed the goal line and his wrist shot instead went off the left post.

Rittich denied Soucy’s penalty shot with the left pad at 9:18 of the third period to keep the Islanders in front. Forward Calum Ritchie drew the penalty on Soucy with a slash on the breakaway attempt.

"He's such a gamer. He's a gamer,” Lee said of Rittich. “He shows up. He's just such a stud. I thought he was a complete stud tonight."

Holmstrom scored on the empty-net goal at 19:43 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

“We had a fair amount [of chances],” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “We had a couple of 2-on-1s, a breakaway. There were some plays in the offensive zone where I thought we had two on the inside. We delivered some pucks from the blue line. There was some opportunity there. Is there ever enough offense? Yeah, you know, probably not. We always wish and want more, but we didn't finish on the ones, obviously, that we had tonight.”

NOTES: The Islanders shut out the Rangers for the second time this season (5-0 on Nov. 8) and have earned multiple shutouts in a campaign against their intrastate rival for the second time, following four times in 2020-21. … Islanders forward Bo Horvat returned after a five-game absence. … Rittich became the first Islanders goaltender to shut out the Rangers at home since Ilya Sorokin on Oct. 26, 2022.