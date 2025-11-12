Lightning ‘starting to find their way’ after sluggish start, Coburn says

Braydon Coburn thinks the real Tampa Bay Lightning have shown up in the past 2 1/2 weeks, and their success in that time is a sign of what's to come for the rest of this season.
The Lightning (8-5-2) have won seven of their past eight games (7-1-0) after going 1-4-2 in their first seven They host the New York Rangers at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS).
"This team had way too much talent, experience, pedigree to have the start they had," Coburn said on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
Coburn, who joined the podcast with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on Wednesday, is a former NHL defenseman who played 350 games with Tampa Bay from 2015-20. He is now an analyst on its television broadcasts and a regular co-host of "The Block Party," a Lightning-specific podcast.
"I think sometimes with teams, especially veteran teams, it can take a little bit of time," Coburn said of the Lightning's ability to pick up their game after a slow start. "This team is significantly different than they've been in the past. There's a couple new pieces in the lineup and I think they're just starting to find their way. You can see with a Jon Cooper-type of system, sometimes it takes time for players to really grasp what's going on. But the hockey they've been playing the last 10 games has been fantastic."