Svechnikov, Gostisbehere lift Hurricanes past Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Each has goal, 2 assists for Carolina; Detroit had won 8 of 10

Red Wings at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a three-game skid with a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Jackson Blake, Eric Robinson and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Brandon Bussi made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (23-11-3), who were 0-2-1 in their past three games. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 12-1-1 in his first NHL season.

Michael Rasmussen and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (22-14-3), who had won three in a row and eight of their past 10. John Gibson, who had won his past eight starts, made 33 saves.

Rasmussen gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period. After an errant clearing pass by Carolina defenseman Sean Walker, J.T. Compher made a backhand feed to Rasmussen, who scored on a wrist shot between the circles.

Blake tied it 1-1 at 3:22 of the second period, redirecting Gostisbehere’s shot off the shaft of his stick at the top of the crease.

Robinson gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 4:37. Svechnikov gathered the rebound of his own shot off the side of the net and passed across the slot to Robinson for a tap-in at the right post.

Gostisbehere pushed it to 3-1 at 15:22 after he took a pass from Jalen Chatfield at the top of the left circle before scoring on a wrist shot under the crossbar.

Copp scored on the power play to make it 3-2 at 3:11 of the third period when he redirected a pass from John Leonard past Bussi’s outstretched right pad.

Svechnikov extended it to 4-2 at 13:09, forcing a Dylan Larkin turnover in Detroit’s defensive zone and quickly scoring on a blocker-side snap shot.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 18:39 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning hold off Panthers

Rittich makes 27 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

Matthews, Knies each has 3 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to hold off Senators

Chychrun scores in OT, Capitals rally past Devils to end 3-game skid

Boldy scores 2nd goal in OT after Wild tie it late to stun Jets

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

Sabres stay hot, top Bruins for 8th straight win

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

Moser signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Lightning

NHL Status Report: Evans out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings