Svechnikov, Gostisbehere lift Hurricanes past Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Jackson Blake, Eric Robinson and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Brandon Bussi made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (23-11-3), who were 0-2-1 in their past three games. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 12-1-1 in his first NHL season.

Michael Rasmussen and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (22-14-3), who had won three in a row and eight of their past 10. John Gibson, who had won his past eight starts, made 33 saves.

Rasmussen gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period. After an errant clearing pass by Carolina defenseman Sean Walker, J.T. Compher made a backhand feed to Rasmussen, who scored on a wrist shot between the circles.

Blake tied it 1-1 at 3:22 of the second period, redirecting Gostisbehere’s shot off the shaft of his stick at the top of the crease.

Robinson gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 4:37. Svechnikov gathered the rebound of his own shot off the side of the net and passed across the slot to Robinson for a tap-in at the right post.

Gostisbehere pushed it to 3-1 at 15:22 after he took a pass from Jalen Chatfield at the top of the left circle before scoring on a wrist shot under the crossbar.

Copp scored on the power play to make it 3-2 at 3:11 of the third period when he redirected a pass from John Leonard past Bussi’s outstretched right pad.

Svechnikov extended it to 4-2 at 13:09, forcing a Dylan Larkin turnover in Detroit’s defensive zone and quickly scoring on a blocker-side snap shot.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 18:39 for the 5-2 final.