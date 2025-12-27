On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Latvia vs. Canada (4:30 p.m. ET)

Canada (1-0-0-0) looks to remain undefeated at 3M Arena (TSN) after a 7-5 victory against Czechia, the team that eliminated it in the WJC quarterfinals the previous two tournaments. The line of Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) centering right wing Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) and Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, combined for seven points (two goals, five assists) in the win. Canada defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) had two goals in 22:27 of ice time, and Ethan MacKenzie (2026 draft eligible) had a goal and two assists for Canada. Latvia (0-0-0-0), which opens its preliminary-round schedule, reached the quarterfinal round in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It shocked Canada in an eight-round shootout win in the preliminary round in 2025 and nearly upset Sweden in the quarterfinals, losing 3-2. All eyes will be on defenseman Alberts Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), an A-rated player who is expected to be the third Latvia-born player selected in the first round of the 2026 draft, following Zemgus Girgensons (2012, No. 14 by the Buffalo Sabres) and Viktor Tikhonov (2008, No. 28 by the Phoenix Coyotes).