Saturday is the second day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.
On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship
McKenna, Canada set to face Latvia; U.S. takes on Switzerland
© Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images
Slovakia vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET)
Slovakia (0-0-0-1) was even with heavily favored Sweden (1-0-0-0) until Ivar Stenberg (2026 NHL Draft eligible) scored for the latter at 16:03 of the third period in a 3-2 victory. It'll get right back at it against Germany (0-0-0-1) at Grand Casino Arena (NHLN, TSN3). Tomas Pobezal (2026 draft eligible) and Tobias Tomik (2026 draft eligible) each scored, and Alan Lendak (2026 draft eligible) made 29 saves for Slovakia in the loss. "We played a good game, but we have to be better at the end," Slovakia forward Adam Nemec said. "We need to have a minimum of one point, and [Saturday] is the next game and we're going to win." Slovakia knows games against Germany on Dec. 27 and Switzerland on New Year's Eve will be crucial to the country earning a quarterfinal-round berth. Germany's chances of avoiding relegation likely will come down to its game against Switzerland on Dec. 30.
Latvia vs. Canada (4:30 p.m. ET)
Canada (1-0-0-0) looks to remain undefeated at 3M Arena (TSN) after a 7-5 victory against Czechia, the team that eliminated it in the WJC quarterfinals the previous two tournaments. The line of Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) centering right wing Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) and Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, combined for seven points (two goals, five assists) in the win. Canada defenseman Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) had two goals in 22:27 of ice time, and Ethan MacKenzie (2026 draft eligible) had a goal and two assists for Canada. Latvia (0-0-0-0), which opens its preliminary-round schedule, reached the quarterfinal round in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It shocked Canada in an eight-round shootout win in the preliminary round in 2025 and nearly upset Sweden in the quarterfinals, losing 3-2. All eyes will be on defenseman Alberts Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), an A-rated player who is expected to be the third Latvia-born player selected in the first round of the 2026 draft, following Zemgus Girgensons (2012, No. 14 by the Buffalo Sabres) and Viktor Tikhonov (2008, No. 28 by the Phoenix Coyotes).
USA vs. Switzerland (6 p.m. ET)
The United States (1-0-0-0) continues its quest for a third straight World Juniors championship at Grand Casino Arena (NHLN, TSN3) after a tournament-opening 6-3 victory against Germany on Friday, when Will Zellers (Boston Bruins) had two goals and an assist. "I want to see how we respond against Switzerland\ (Vancouver Canucks) and Ludvig Johnson (Utah Mammoth). Forward Elijah Neuenschwander, 16, returns for his second World Juniors tournament and his brother Elijah (Anaheim Ducks), a goalie, returns as well. Their tournament likely hinges on delivering committed defensive efforts in back-to-back games less than 24 hours apart against Germany and Slovakia.
Denmark vs. Czechia (8:30 p.m. ET)
Czechia (0-0-0-1) looks to rebound after a disheartening loss to Canada on Friday. Tomas Poletin (New York Islanders) scored twice, and Vojtech Cihar (Los Angeles Kings) had a goal and two assists for Czechia, which hopes to enter the win column against Denmark at 3M Arena (NHLN, TSN). Czechia has medaled in three consecutive tournaments (2023, silver medal; 2024, bronze medal; 2025, bronze medal). Denmark (0-0-0-1), which returns to the top level of World Juniors for the first time since 2019 after winning the 2025 IIHF Division IA World Junior Championship, lost 6-2 against Finland in its tournament opener on Friday. Anton Emil Wilde Larsen (2026 draft eligible) made 37 saves in the loss.