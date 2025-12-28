Laferriere scores 1st NHL hat trick, Kings cruise past Ducks

Kopitar has 3 assists for Los Angeles, which opens with 4 goals in 1st; Anaheim has lost 6 of 8

Ducks at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Alex Laferriere scored his first NHL hat trick in the Los Angeles Kings’ 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Anze Kopitar had three assists, Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings (16-12-9), who had been held to two goals or fewer in each of their previous seven games (1-4-2). Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Mason McTavish scored, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (21-15-2), who have lost six of eight (2-5-1).

Los Angeles scored four unanswered goals in the first period.

Doughty gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:03. He and Byfield had a 2-on-1 rush started by Corey Perry at the offensive blue line, and Byfield found Doughty for a backhand shot at the top of the crease.

Moore scored 53 seconds later to make it 2-0 at 3:56 when Brian Dumoulin’s centering pass took two deflections, with the second going in off Moore’s skate.

Laferriere extended it to 3-0 at 10:21 on a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Adrian Kempe, shortly after Forsberg stopped Cutter Gauthier’s wrist shot on a breakaway at 8:35.

Byfield scored on the power play to push it to 4-0 at 19:02 on a redirection in the slot of Brandt Clarke’s long wrist shot. It was his first goal in 18 games.

McTavish’s power-play goal cut it to 4-1 at 10:04 of the second period, charging the right post to put in Beckett Sennecke’s sharp-angle shot from behind the net after it trickled across the post.

Laferriere’s second goal made it 5-1 at 4:24 of the third period after he chased down Dumoulin’s bouncing stretch pass and scored on a breakaway with the backhand.

Laferriere then completed the hat trick at 13:15 on a long one-timer through traffic for the 6-1 final.

Latest News

On Tap: Day 3 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues end Predators 3-game winning streak

Boldy scores 2nd goal in OT after Wild tie it late to stun Jets

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

Chychrun scores in OT, Capitals rally past Devils to end 3-game skid

Best goals of 2025 shared by NHL.com writers

Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning hold off Panthers

Sabres stay hot, top Bruins for 8th straight win

Matthews, Knies each has 3 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to hold off Senators

Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Stars in shootout to end 6-game skid

Svechnikov, Gostisbehere lift Hurricanes past Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Rittich makes 27 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

Moser signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Lightning

NHL Status Report: Evans out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today