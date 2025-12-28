Laferriere scores 1st NHL hat trick, Kings cruise past Ducks

Anze Kopitar had three assists, Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings (16-12-9), who had been held to two goals or fewer in each of their previous seven games (1-4-2). Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Mason McTavish scored, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (21-15-2), who have lost six of eight (2-5-1).

Los Angeles scored four unanswered goals in the first period.

Doughty gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:03. He and Byfield had a 2-on-1 rush started by Corey Perry at the offensive blue line, and Byfield found Doughty for a backhand shot at the top of the crease.

Moore scored 53 seconds later to make it 2-0 at 3:56 when Brian Dumoulin’s centering pass took two deflections, with the second going in off Moore’s skate.

Laferriere extended it to 3-0 at 10:21 on a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Adrian Kempe, shortly after Forsberg stopped Cutter Gauthier’s wrist shot on a breakaway at 8:35.

Byfield scored on the power play to push it to 4-0 at 19:02 on a redirection in the slot of Brandt Clarke’s long wrist shot. It was his first goal in 18 games.

McTavish’s power-play goal cut it to 4-1 at 10:04 of the second period, charging the right post to put in Beckett Sennecke’s sharp-angle shot from behind the net after it trickled across the post.

Laferriere’s second goal made it 5-1 at 4:24 of the third period after he chased down Dumoulin’s bouncing stretch pass and scored on a breakaway with the backhand.

Laferriere then completed the hat trick at 13:15 on a long one-timer through traffic for the 6-1 final.