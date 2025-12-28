Sabres stay hot, top Bruins for 8th straight win

It's Buffalo's longest winning streak since winning 10 straight from Nov. 8-27, 2018.

Peyton Krebs had a goal and an assist, while Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson each had two assists for the Sabres (19-14-4) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves. Buffalo played without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who was on his way back from Sweden after attending to his fiancée, who is recovering from a heart transplant, during the NHL's holiday break

David Pastrnak scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for the Bruins (20-18-1), who have lost five straight (0-4-1).

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 11:56 of the first period. He received a pass from Morgan Geekie at the top of the left circle and beat Luukkonen with a wrist shot in the near top corner.

Ryan McLeod tied it 1-1 when he took a short pass from Quinn from just inside the zone to the right circle, snapping it inside the far post at 1:39 of the second period.

Krebs was in front to deflect a Thompson shot by Korpisalo’s glove to make it 2-1 Buffalo at 3:12.

Samuelsson’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle beat a screened Korpisalo over his right shoulder to push it to 3-1 at 7:54.

Josh Norris scored an empty-net goal at 19:46 of the third period for the 4-1 final.