Sabres stay hot, top Bruins for 8th straight win

Samuelsson has goal, 2 assists for Buffalo; Boston has lost past 5 games (0-4-1)

Bruins at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Mattias Samuelsson had a goal and two assists, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

It's Buffalo's longest winning streak since winning 10 straight from Nov. 8-27, 2018.

Peyton Krebs had a goal and an assist, while Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson each had two assists for the Sabres (19-14-4) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves. Buffalo played without captain Rasmus Dahlin, who was on his way back from Sweden after attending to his fiancée, who is recovering from a heart transplant, during the NHL's holiday break

David Pastrnak scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for the Bruins (20-18-1), who have lost five straight (0-4-1).

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 11:56 of the first period. He received a pass from Morgan Geekie at the top of the left circle and beat Luukkonen with a wrist shot in the near top corner.

Ryan McLeod tied it 1-1 when he took a short pass from Quinn from just inside the zone to the right circle, snapping it inside the far post at 1:39 of the second period.

Krebs was in front to deflect a Thompson shot by Korpisalo’s glove to make it 2-1 Buffalo at 3:12.

Samuelsson’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle beat a screened Korpisalo over his right shoulder to push it to 3-1 at 7:54.

Josh Norris scored an empty-net goal at 19:46 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

