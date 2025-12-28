Connor McDavid scored to extend his point streak to 12 games, but the Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
McDavid extends point streak to 12 in Oilers loss to Flames
Forward scores for Edmonton; Coleman, Sharangovich each has goal, Wolf stops 29 for Calgary
McDavid, who leads the NHL with 68 points (24 goals, 44 assists) this season, has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) during his run, marking his 13th career point streak of at least 12 games.
Blake Coleman, Yegor Sharangovich and Ryan Lomberg scored for the Flames (16-18-4), who have won four of six (4-2-0) and split a home-and-home series with the Oilers following a 5-1 loss in Edmonton on Tuesday. Dustin Wolf made 29 saves.
“I thought we did a lot of things much better,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Discipline was better; I thought our effort and our urgency to play the game the right way was much better. You always have to look at your older players, I thought they were our best players tonight. I thought they did a really good job. Blake Coleman was excellent tonight.
“[Nazem] Kadri’s line, right from the beginning of the game, I thought was excellent tonight. So, we needed our top players to be our top players tonight, and I felt they most definitely were tonight.”
Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (19-14-6), who had won eight of their past 11 (8-2-1). Connor Ingram made 29 saves in his third straight start.
“They started a lot harder, they were skating, chipping it in and making us break it out,” Bouchard said. “It wasn’t our best game -- a lot to improve on and some things to like. Coming off of three days off, we wanted to have a little better start than we did, but I thought as the game went on, we got better.”
Sharangovich put Calgary ahead 1-0 at 7:00 of the first period, taking a pass from behind the net by Adam Klapka into the slot, and scoring on a wrist shot past Ingram’s blocker.
Bouchard tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:36, leaning into a one-timer set up by Leon Draisaitl to the top of the left circle, and sending it glove side past Wolf.
Edmonton scored for the seventh straight game with the man-advantage, going 12-for-27 during that span.
“It’s definitely clicking,” Bouchard said of the power play. “It’s hard when there are five guys that can make you pay.”
Lomberg gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 3:28 of the second period. Oilers defenseman Alec Regula retreated into Edmonton’s zone in an effort to play the puck across to Darnell Nurse, only to have Lomberg steal the pass, break in alone and beat Ingram’s blocker.
“There was a big sense of urgency to come out and play the way we want to play every night,” Lomberg said. “Obviously, we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break. We had a handful of days to think about it, and now we kind of righted the ship. And now it’s on us to move forward and stay that way.”
Coleman pushed it to 3-1 at 12:31 of the third period, scoring off a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund after lifting the puck past Ingram’s glove.
“It was a good start. It was a pretty tight game, a lot of chances both ways,” Coleman said. “I think that game going into the break left a pretty bad taste in all of our mouths, so I’m happy we responded.”
McDavid cut it to 3-2 at 15:23, stuffing in the rebound off a Bouchard one-timer from the top of the left circle.
Klapka thought he scored in the final two minutes, deking in and around Bouchard and Nurse, only to have Ingram pull the puck off the right post behind him before heading to the bench for the extra attacker.
“We did get off to a slow start. We had a push in the third period, they were hanging on and we just couldn’t find that tying goal,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Some goal posts, some chances, but we weren’t as sharp as we were before the break.
“I think Connor Ingram had a good game and made some saves. We gave up a lot of odd-man rushes, which we haven’t been doing, but we’ll have to get back to work.”
NOTES: McDavid scored his 30th career goal against Calgary, his most against any opponent. … With an assist for his 1,012th career point (419 goals, 593 assists), Draisaitl moved into a tie with Steve Larmer for the 100th-most points in NHL history. He also extended his point streak to six games (three goals, 10 assists). ... Nurse played his 755th career game to move ahead of Jari Kurri (754 games) for ninth-most games played in franchise history. ... Wolf recorded his 49th career win in his 100th NHL game, the third most by a Flames goaltender through the milestone contest, behind Mike Vernon (53 wins) and David Rittich (52). … Backlund had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (four goals, three assists).