McDavid extends point streak to 12 in Oilers loss to Flames

Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (19-14-6), who had won eight of their past 11 (8-2-1). Connor Ingram made 29 saves in his third straight start.

“They started a lot harder, they were skating, chipping it in and making us break it out,” Bouchard said. “It wasn’t our best game -- a lot to improve on and some things to like. Coming off of three days off, we wanted to have a little better start than we did, but I thought as the game went on, we got better.”

Sharangovich put Calgary ahead 1-0 at 7:00 of the first period, taking a pass from behind the net by Adam Klapka into the slot, and scoring on a wrist shot past Ingram’s blocker.

Bouchard tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:36, leaning into a one-timer set up by Leon Draisaitl to the top of the left circle, and sending it glove side past Wolf.

Edmonton scored for the seventh straight game with the man-advantage, going 12-for-27 during that span.

“It’s definitely clicking,” Bouchard said of the power play. “It’s hard when there are five guys that can make you pay.”

Lomberg gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 3:28 of the second period. Oilers defenseman Alec Regula retreated into Edmonton’s zone in an effort to play the puck across to Darnell Nurse, only to have Lomberg steal the pass, break in alone and beat Ingram’s blocker.

“There was a big sense of urgency to come out and play the way we want to play every night,” Lomberg said. “Obviously, we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break. We had a handful of days to think about it, and now we kind of righted the ship. And now it’s on us to move forward and stay that way.”

Coleman pushed it to 3-1 at 12:31 of the third period, scoring off a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund after lifting the puck past Ingram’s glove.

“It was a good start. It was a pretty tight game, a lot of chances both ways,” Coleman said. “I think that game going into the break left a pretty bad taste in all of our mouths, so I’m happy we responded.”

McDavid cut it to 3-2 at 15:23, stuffing in the rebound off a Bouchard one-timer from the top of the left circle.