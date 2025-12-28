Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jonathan Quick remembers walking through the opening in the center field fence at Dodger Stadium almost 12 years ago and seeing the unique scene in front of him, the beach and stage and Los Angeles night set for the first warm weather outdoor NHL game.

"I mean, it's a big show," Quick, the New York Rangers goalie, told NHL.com. "It's a lot of extra stuff just to play a hockey game."

Always is, and in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2014 it was something totally different, just like it will be for Quick, the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers under the dark and starry Miami sky around 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 2, when they make a similar walk to the ice for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park for the League's second warm weather outdoor game.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the 2014 NHL Stadium Series game between Quick's Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It should be even warmer and more humid in Miami on Friday night. But unlike at Dodger Stadium, a fully open-air ballpark, the NHL is building the rink at loanDepot park with the retractable roof closed and two mobile refrigeration units on site.

Quick, already having experienced outdoor hockey not far from Hollywood, isn't concerned what a rink not far from South Beach will be like for the Rangers and Panthers.

"I mean, quite honestly, a lot of the rinks you go to, the big arenas, and the temperature is not far off," Quick said. "Quite honestly, the ice at Dodger Stadium was probably better than the ice at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). I know there is a lot of work that goes into trying to create as safe a surface as possible for the players so there's a lot of attention to it. The temperature, they know how to work it. Obviously it's going to be a little warmer, but it's at nighttime so it's a little cooler and the sun isn't on it. The adjustments are made to ensure as high a quality as possible for the players, so we knew going into it they were going to take care of the ice and make sure it's good to go for us."