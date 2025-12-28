Avalanche score 3 goals in 3rd period, rally past Golden Knights in shootout

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Martin Necas scored twice, and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal for the Avalanche (28-2-7), who have won three games in a row on the road. Scott Wedgewood made 20 saves.

Alexander Holtz had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden, Ben Hutton, and Colton Sissons scored for the Golden Knights (17-8-11), who have lost three of their last four (1-2-1). Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Necas and MacKinnon both scored in the shootout for Colorado.

Necas scored his second goal at 3:52 of the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3. He sent a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that deflected off Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak's stick and over Hart's left shoulder.

Mackinnon tied the game 4-4 at 8:21 when he swept in a loose puck over the goal line that squeezed through Hart following a Sam Malinski slap shot.

Sissons gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead at 16:00, skating through the right circle before going forehand-backhand around Wedgewood's stick and right pad.

Lehknonen tied the game 5-5 at 18:03 with Wedgewood pulled for the extra attacker with a shot from the slot.

Holtz gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 2:43 of the first period, tapping in a Noah Hanifin backdoor pass at the far post. It was his first goal since April 12, 2025.

Barbashev scored on the rush 34 seconds into the second period to extend the lead to 2-0. Mackinnon’s pass caromed off the half wall, allowing Barbashev and Marner to start a 2-on-1, and Barbashev finished with a shot five-hole on Wedgewood.

Samuel Girard was credited with a goal at 5:19 to make it 2-1 when his centering pass deflected off Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon over the left shoulder of Hart.

Necas tied the game 2-2 at 10:27 when his shot from just outside the right circle deflected off Korczak in front and trickled past Hart.

Hutton put Vegas back up 3-2 at 11:36, sending a snap shot from the top of the right circle that fluttered past Wedgewood’s glove.

Howden redirected a Reilly Smith pass into the net to make it 4-2 just 29 second later at 12:05.