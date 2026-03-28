Status report: Kucherov out for Lightning with illness

Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov is not in the lineup for the Lightning against the Ottawa Senators because of an illness. The forward entered Saturday tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead in points with 121 (40 goals, 81 assists). He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past six games. Forward Nick Paul is also out with an illness for Tampa Bay (44-21-6), which is two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for first in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand.