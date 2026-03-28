Status report: Kucherov out for Lightning with illness

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann will be a game-time decision when the Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B).

McCann, a center, has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. He has 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 44 games this season.

"It's tough. Obviously I want to be out there trying to help the team," McCann said. "Just had some issues this year, I feel like, that I can't really get around. When I'm feeling good, though, like, I know I can contribute."

The Kraken (32-29-10) are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card in the West.