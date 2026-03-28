Status report: Kucherov out for Lightning with illness

McCann game-time decision for Kraken

Kucherov TBL

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is not in the lineup for the Lightning against the Ottawa Senators because of an illness. The forward entered Saturday tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead in points with 121 (40 goals, 81 assists). He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past six games. Forward Nick Paul is also out with an illness for Tampa Bay (44-21-6), which is two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for first in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann will be a game-time decision when the Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B). 
McCann, a center, has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. He has 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 44 games this season.

"It's tough. Obviously I want to be out there trying to help the team," McCann said. "Just had some issues this year, I feel like, that I can't really get around. When I'm feeling good, though, like, I know I can contribute."

The Kraken (32-29-10) are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card in the West.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Damon Severson is week to week for the Blue Jackets because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left with 8:21 remaining in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday after taking a check from Zachary Bolduc. Severson leads Columbus with a plus-18 rating and is second among Blue Jackets defensemen in assists (24) and points (32) in 71 games this season. Columbus (38-23-11) is third in the Metropolitan Division, tied in points with the New York Islanders and one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place. The Blue Jackets host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA+).

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Florida Panthers

Evan Rodrigues will be out at least two weeks for the Panthers because of a broken finger. The forward left early in the first period after playing one shift in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Coach Paul Maurice said Rodrigues will know Monday whether he'll need surgery. Rodrigues has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games this season for the Panthers (35-33-3), who visit the Islanders on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360).

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will be out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the first month of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman is expected to be sidelined 4-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday for a broken arm sustained in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time for the Senators (38-24-10), who are one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card into the playoffs from the East and tied in points with the Detroit Red Wings. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) will travel for a two-game road trip to Florida that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS). Coach Travis Green said March 21 that the defenseman could return later this week. Sanderson missed his ninth consecutive game when the Senators lost 4-3 to the Penguins in a shootout Thursday. He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49). … Dennis Gilbert (upper body) will be out 2-3 weeks. The defenseman left following a hit along the end boards from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on March 21. … Lassi Thomson skated Thursday. The defenseman is out with an injury sustained in the second period against the Rangers.

Utah Mammoth

Barrett Hayton is week to week because of an upper-body injury. The forward left a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday after colliding with teammate Jack McBain early in the first period. Hayton has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games for Utah (37-30-6), which holds the first wild card in the West, three points ahead of the Nashville Predators. The Mammoth visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, KCAL).

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