Wild need 'absolute best' to keep season alive in Game 5

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Wild are angry. They are frustrated. They hated how they played Monday night at home, hated that the result, a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round, was appropriate and earned for how they competed against what was clearly a more determined opponent.

"It was just sloppy," Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. "It's not that any of us didn't want to win the game or wanted it any less, I just think we, unfortunately, didn't have our best and you need your best in games like that. That's what is so frustrating. That is what it is. We showed that when we're at our best, we can play with this team, we can beat this team, and now we're going to need that absolute best for next game."

The next game -- Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- could very well be the Wild's last this season if they come out with a similar performance.

That's why the Wild now are focused on the blueprint for how they won Game 3, which was easily their best performance of the series.

They won 5-1 with an attack-mentality and a simplistic approach.

They won with their star players being the best players on the ice.

They won by pressuring the Avalanche into turnovers, into not having their skating legs.

They lost Game 4 because none of that happened, and the Avalanche were better, too.

"As well as Colorado played, well, a lot was due to our kind of arrogance of just not getting it in and just going to work, and that's just the way we have to play," forward Marcus Foligno said. "Ours isn't as pretty as Colorado's. And that's fine. We played that way in Game 3, and it was a lopsided score. So just got to get back to that game and understanding that, like, they don't want to go back for pucks. Who does? No one does in this league, and especially in this series. And it's the repeat of the simple play for our team because when we get in the O-zone, our skill could take over from there."