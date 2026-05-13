Zellweger showing Ducks he belongs in lineup with key contributions

LAS VEGAS -- Olen Zellweger waited patiently for an opportunity to make an important contribution for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old defenseman, his tying goal late in the third period of Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round on Tuesday did not prove to be enough for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

But after sitting out the first nine games of the postseason as a healthy scratch, sending the game into overtime should help Zellweger continue to build on his confidence heading into Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

“I commend him,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “It’s a great attribute to show his competitiveness. He stayed with it and was professional for a young kid, knowing that you lose your lifetime dream of not playing in a playoff game.

“He bided his time, he worked his tail off getting himself not just conditionally ready for it, but mentally. That was the thing that we were all appreciative of, how he approached it and prepared himself to be a part of it and contribute in a meaningful way. And he did more than we were expecting.”

Zellweger made his NHL playoff debut on Sunday in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series, which Vegas now leads 3-2. He had an assist and was plus-2 in 11:52 of ice time in that game, a 4-3 win for the Ducks, and he made an even bigger impact on Tuesday.

With Anaheim trailing late in Game 5, he took a quick cross-ice pass from Cutter Gauthier at the top of the left circle and fired a shot over Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart's glove to tie it 2-2 at 16:55 of the third.