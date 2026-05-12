Hurricanes taking advantage of break leading up to Eastern Conference Final

“I actually thanked the guys today for getting it done so quick,” Brind’Amour said after practice. “So yesterday, instead of preparing for (Game 5) -- talk about the added stress -- I got to bring my kid out here and skate. That’s a stress reliever, and that’s a good day.”

The Hurricanes defeated the Flyers 3-2 in overtime on Saturday for their second straight series sweep, having eliminated the Ottawa Senators in the first round. After sweeping Ottawa, Carolina had six days before the start of the second round -- and a winning formula to handle the down time.

Just as they did after the Senators series, the Hurricanes took two days off after eliminating the Flyers, with practices scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. This time, they await either the Buffalo Sabres or Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens lead that best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 at Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), with the Hurricanes set to face the winner in the Eastern Conference Final.

“We had one of these breaks between Round 1 and Round 2, so we have a little bit of an understanding what we should do,” forward Sebastian Aho said. “I think the practices are high paced, high intensity, and that’s how you stay sharp physically. I think you show up to work, and you work your butt off. Then on your down time, do whatever you want.”

Captain Jordan Staal said he welcomes the extended break rather than having to grind through additional games of a series.

“I enjoyed winning that fourth game,” Staal said with a smile. “So I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s good to try to turn everything off and enjoy the family and some away time. It’s good for our group. And how we felt coming out of that last (game), and that week, everyone was feeling good and sharp. We’ve just got to stay sharp and use the rest to our advantage.”