Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4

Canadiens legend, 3-time Selke winner, gets crowd hyped up before puck drop

MTL Carbonneau lights torch

© Montreal Canadiens

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Habs fans, the captain is back.

Guy Carbonneau — who captained the 1993 Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup championship team — lit the torch at Bell Centre on Tuesday to kick off the festivities before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres.

Carbonneau fired up the arena by carrying the iconic torch out to the main concourse, where fans greeted him with a strong ovation.

The Hockey Hall of Famer won two Stanley Cups during his 13 seasons in Montreal. The first in 1986 and the second coming in that 1993 season.

He won the Frank J. Selke Trophy three times during his career, given to the best defensive forward in the League.

During the Canadiens’ first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which Montreal eventually won in seven games, Carbonneau told NHL.com that the playoff run has “been pretty amazing” so far, complimenting the team’s young core.

“It’s pretty evident that the Canadiens have more pure talent now than they’ve had the past bunch of years,” Carbonneau told NHL.com in April. “They’re still young but they compensate by having that much talent. They can score a lot of goals and they’ve been one of the best high-octane teams in the League this year, which has been exciting.”

The Canadiens lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 over the Sabres going into Game 4. Game 5 will be played in Buffalo on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

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