3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

LAS VEGAS -- The Anaheim Ducks are looking for another strong effort on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 with Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday.

"We want to make sure that we're playing the game that's in front of us," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "It's been a very give-and-take series where everybody gets their turn and in the games, they get their turns as well. Momentum, we talk about a lot, but we want to make sure that we're ready."

Anaheim won 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 and tied the series with a 4-3 victory at home in Game 4.

The Ducks will again be without defenseman and captain Radko Gudas, who has not played since the opening game of the postseason against the Edmonton Oilers because of a lower-body injury.

Vegas will be without forward and captain Mark Stone, who sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 6-2 win in Game 3.

"When you have a series 2-2, I think it's energy, I think the energy's going to be high," Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said. "This is where the players like to play, in these type of games where it's scrutinized. It's more high stakes now as far as basically a three-game series. I don't think there will be any problem with energy or mental fatigue or anything like that."

When a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win it 79.6 percent of the time (242-62). If the home team wins Game 5, they win 80.7 percent of the time (151-36). If the road team wins, they win 77.7 percent of the time (91-26).