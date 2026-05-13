Canadiens feel weight of ‘unlucky bounce’ in Game 4 loss of Eastern 2nd Round

Should the Montreal Canadiens end up losing this best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, they could very well circle a two-second window in time midway through the second period of their 3-2 defeat in Game 4 Tuesday as a turning point where all the momentum they’d accrued was siphoned by one crazy, kooky ricochet.

Home-ice advantage?

Not on this night.

Not even with the most raucous of atmospheres at the electric Bell Centre.

Not when an unexpected deflection off the stanchion door of the Zamboni entrance in the Canadiens home rink gave the visitors new life while sucking some out of the hosts.

“I thought we played well enough to win,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. “Then came an unlucky bounce in the second and …”

He didn't finish the sentence. He didn’t have to.

It was obvious what the impact of the play was.

Here’s its ramifications and how it all played out.

The Canadiens, already up 2-1 in the series, were leading 2-1 in Game 4. To that point, they were on a run in which they’d outscored Buffalo 14-4 since the second period of Game 1. They’d eclipsed an early 1-0 lead and had done a good job of killing off half a high-sticking double minor to defenseman Alexandre Carrier.

Win this one, and they’d be one victory away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Final and a date with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Not so fast.

As Sabres forward Tage Thompson hit the large Canadiens logo at center ice, he ripped a dump-in into the corner of the rink.

One moment you could hear the clank of the puck hitting the glass.

The next, you could hear the collective groan of the 20,962 in attendance.

Because the puck had hit a stanchion, careened on a weird angle off the top of the pad of Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes and nestled into the back of the net.

“I heard the crowd and it was just like ‘Here we go again,’" Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle said, referring to the fact that the team had been hexed by some bad bounces off that same door before.

But never like this. Never on such a grand stage.