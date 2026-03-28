NHL Playoffs Buzz: Wild, Bruins look to move up in respective races

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NHLN, NESN)

The Wild (41-20-12) are third in the Central Division, three points behind the Dallas Stars for second. They would love to catch the Stars and secure home-ice advantage for the likely matchup in the Western Conference First Round. The Bruins (40-24-8) are in the thick of a tight playoff battle. They hold the first wild card in the East, one point ahead of the Islanders, and are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS)

The Senators (38-24-10) are on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) and enter Saturday one point behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. They are also tied in points with the Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning (44-21-6) are two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for first in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360)

The Islanders (41-27-5) hold the second wild card in the East, one point ahead of the Senators and Red Wings. They're also one point behind the Boston Bruins for the first wild card. They're tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are third in the Metropolitan Division and have played one fewer game, and they're one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are second in the division. The Panthers (35-33-3) have lost four of their past six (2-4-0) and are 14 points behind the Islanders for the second wild card in the East.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (3:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, Victory+, KTTV)

The Ducks (41-27-4) are five points ahead of the Oilers (36-28-9) atop the Pacific Division. While the Oilers are trying to catch the Ducks, they also must worry about the Vegas Golden Knights, who are two points behind in third place.