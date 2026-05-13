Dorofeyev returns, delivers OT winner for Golden Knights in Game 5

Oh? Well, how about this then?
Off a face-off in the Vegas end in the second period, Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe blasted a shot from the left point off Dorofeyev’s knee at 8:53. Dorofeyev dropped to the ice and writhed in pain as the play continued for seven agonizing seconds. When the whistle finally blew, he stayed on all fours until he could be helped to the room.
He returned at 16:53, took one shift and was fine for the third period.
“Just block shot,” he said. “It’s kind of, like, (bad) part of my job, but it hurts more when it misses. So, yeah, just get myself together and got back on the ice.”
Forward Tomas Hertl gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 4:48 of the third, but defenseman Olen Zellweger tied it 2-2 at 16:55.
The Golden Knights remained confident.
“We’re an older team, and it’s that feeling that no moment is too big,” Andersson said. “We’re very confident when we go to overtime. I think we keep our composure and just try to simplify stuff honestly. Usually overtime goals, it’s not the prettiest. It’s the rebounds or the tips or the screens, the shot from the blue line. We just try to stay calm in there and just work shift by shift.”