Dorofeyev returns, delivers OT winner for Golden Knights in Game 5

Dorofeyev has scored 72 goals in 164 games over the past two regular seasons, 16 more than anyone else for Vegas.

He had only one goal in nine playoff games in his NHL career entering the first round, and then he didn’t score in the first three games against the Utah Mammoth.

But he scored in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 of that series, and he had a hat trick in a 5-4 OT win in Game 5, his third goal tying the score 4-4 with the goalie pulled with 52.7 seconds left in the third period. Vegas defeated Utah in six games.

Now this.

“The puck seems to follow him, huh?” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “Doesn’t say much. Just goes and plays. Makes a big play the other night when we came back and scored with the goalie pulled. Has another chance. The puck just seems to follow him. He’s a good player, good two-way player.”

Dorofeyev used defense to create offense in the first period Tuesday. On the power play, he came up from behind Ducks forward Chris Kreider and swiped the puck inside the Anaheim blue line. He cut to the middle of the ice, and from the high slot, he fired the puck past goalie Lukas Dostal stick side at 16:13, tying the score 1-1.

“Nothing special there,” Dorofeyev said.