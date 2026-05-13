Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4

For Luukkonen, it felt good. It felt comfortable. It felt like maybe, just maybe, he was finding his rhythm.

“It wasn’t the start I necessarily wanted, giving them that lead at the end of the first,” Luukkonen said of allowing Caufield's power-play goal at 19:47 to give Montreal a 2-1 lead. “But it feels good being able to stick with it, make a couple of saves there at the start of the second period to keep it a close game.”

It had been a long time since that Game 2 against the Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round, a span that had to weigh heavily on a still young, still inexperienced goalie. The net had been his and then, well, it wasn’t.

Luukkonen had been given the first two playoff starts for the Sabres after he and Lyon had split the regular season, with Colten Ellis filling in the rest. Luukkonen had gotten 34 starts, going 22-9-3 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Lyon had also gotten 34 starts, going 20-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

But after Game 2, after allowing seven goals in two games to the Bruins, and especially after that fluky Morgan Geekie goal at 16:29 of the second period, it was Lyon’s turn. He responded by allowing just five goals to the Bruins in the final four games of the series, and then two to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Games 2 and 3, though, were different. Though Ruff had only positives to say about Lyon, the goalie had allowed nine goals on 63 shots, most of them more on a leaky defense than a leaky goalie.

Still, whether it was to change the momentum, to shake up the team, for whatever reason, it was time for Luukkonen to leave the bench. The net was, again, his.

“He’s been a great teammate,” Ruff said. “He’s a guy that sits there and is pushing the other guy to play well, and he has worked extremely hard knowing that his chance was going to come. I even talked to him, probably five, six days ago, about your time, it will come. Just you’ve got to be ready.”

He was.

His time came. He was ready.

“He’s a dog,” Benson said. “We had all the confidence in the world in him, all of our goalies. 'Uppie' made so many big saves tonight that we really needed in key moments. All the credit goes to him. He was the biggest reason of why we walked out of this building with a win.”