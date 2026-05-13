Golden Knights edge Ducks in OT in Game 5, on verge of Western Conference Final

Dorofeyev converted on a rebound following Jack Eichel’s shot from the bottom of the right circle. The goal came after Olen Zellweger tied it 2-2 for Anaheim with 3:05 remaining in the third period when he scored bar down from the left dot.

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at Honda Center in Anaheim on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Carter Hart made 34 saves.

Beckett Sennecke scored in his fourth straight game of the series, and Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish each had two assists for the Ducks, the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves

Anaheim forward Ryan Poehling sustained an upper-body injury on Brayden McNabb’s hit at 9:00 of the first period and did not return. McNabb was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

Sennecke scored on the ensuing power play to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 12:36, recovering a Gauthier rebound at the far post.

Dorofeyev’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 16:13. He stole the puck off John Carlson in the offensive zone, skated to the slot, and roofed a wrist shot.

Anaheim outshot Vegas 17-6 in the second period.

Hart made the save on McTavish’s shot at 11:04, which required defenseman Dylan Coghlan to clear it.

Hertl put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at 4:38 of the third period. He recovered a loose puck and shot it through Dostal’s five-hole after Brandon Saad’s tip attempt went wide.

Hart made a save with his right pad on Jeffrey Viel’s breakaway chance at 6:15 to keep it 2-1. Sennecke then hit the post at 12:37.