Hurricanes, Avalanche showing age not issue in playoffs

Is a team ever too old to win the Stanley Cup?

Not if you follow the aging but eminently successful Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, two of the oldest teams in the NHL that have dominated their first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes moved to 8-0 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a four-game sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Avalanche are 7-1 and can advance to the Western Conference Final with a victory against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 at home on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Carolina's average age is 29.92. Colorado (30.77) is the oldest team in the League.

"These two oldies, the Canes and Avs, are the best bet for the (Stanley Cup Final)," former NHL and Canada men's national team coach Tom Renney told me on the "Bottle Rocket" podcast May 9. "Each club is very good throughout. They may be older, but in this case the quality level wins. Age should not be an issue."

Nor was it an issue in the playoffs 59 years ago when Punch Imlach's aging Toronto Maple Leafs upset the heavily favored Chicago Black Hawks and then defeated the reigning Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final for their fourth title in six seasons.

The Hurricanes' immaculate record so far suggests they could go all the way.

"Carolina employs 'a steamroller effect,'" New York Rangers radio analyst David Starman said via email. "The Canes methodically just roll over you, slowly and steadily."

Although the Hurricanes lack a top-10 scorer, they have a thriving core of Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis. Goalie Frederik Andersen is 8-0-0 with a 1.12 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and two shutouts. The 36-year-old is the sixth goalie in NHL history to begin a postseason with at least eight games of allowing two goals or fewer, joining Jacques Plante (nine in 1969), Clint Benedict (nine in 1928), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (eight in 2007), Ed Belfour (eight in 1990) and Terry Sawchuk (eight in 1952).