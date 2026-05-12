Avalanche look to keep playing with 'urgency,' eliminate Wild in Game 5

"We feel as though our game plan last night and how we played is super repeatable," forward Logan O'Connor said. "Especially when you come home, the ability to feed off our fans, which have been amazing all year for us, have the last change, quick reset here with the day off today and try to get back after it tomorrow.

"The main message is the urgency, the competitiveness, the game plan, the structure are all repeatable for our group."

Colorado got the split it was hoping for in Minnesota, responding from a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday. But the Avalanche know they're likely facing their toughest test yet Wednesday.

"It's hard to close teams out; they get desperate," defenseman Brett Kulak said. "It's do-or-die now for them. They know what's at stake. You're going to expect their best. Every player up and down the lineup will give everything they've got, leave everything on the ice. Those are hard games to win in any situation, especially when you have a team on the ropes and you're hoping to finish them off. It's tough to do.