Avalanche look to keep playing with 'urgency,' eliminate Wild in Game 5

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche returned home feeling optimistic about their chances of closing out the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday (HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Colorado holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and are one win from advancing to the conference final after a 5-2 victory at Minnesota in Game 4 on Monday. The Avalanche are 4-0 at home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning Games 1 and 2 here against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and the Wild in this round.