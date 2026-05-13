Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 16 announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Saturday, May 16

The start time for a potential Game 7 , if necessary, of the Second Round series between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, in Las Vegas. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on SNP, SN1 and TVA Sports.

, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the and has been set for on Saturday, May 16, in Las Vegas. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on SNP, SN1 and TVA Sports. The start time for Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, in Montreal. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ABC.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.