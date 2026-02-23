Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Rantanen likely to miss time for Stars after Olympics
Jets defenseman Morrissey unavailable for start of road trip; Tkachuk, Sanderson returning to Senators from Team USA
Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen will likely be out for some time with a lower-body injury sustained at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The forward missed Team Finland's 6-1 win against Team Slovakia in the bronze medal game on Saturday. "I don't have a full update," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Monday. "I would say to you that we are going to miss him for a little bit here, but I don't know quite [the extent]. He's going to see [the doctor] today, but I wouldn't expect him for the first game or maybe even the first two." … Dallas hosts the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FOX4, KHN/Prime, KING 5, Victory+, KONG) and the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Rantanen leads the Stars with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games.
Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey (upper body) will miss the start of a three-game road trip at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3), Jets coach Scott Arniel said after practice Monday. The defenseman was injured in Team Canada's first Olympic game against Team Czechia on Feb. 12 and didn't play again in the tournament. "He will not be available for Vancouver; we'll kind of give you a heads-up from there," Arniel said. Morrissey leads Jets defensemen with 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games while averaging a team-high 24:37 of ice time. … Defenseman Neal Pionk (lower body) practiced and is expected to play Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 13. … Goalie Eric Comrie is expected to start for Winnipeg with Connor Hellebuyck just returning from the Olympics with Team USA. Goalie Domenic DiVincentiis was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League.
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson will be back when the Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNDET), coach Travis Green said Monday, after winning Olympic gold with the U.S. Sanderson leads Senators defensemen with 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists). Tkachuk, Ottawa's captain, has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists).
Washington Capitals
Charlie Lindgren was activated from injured reserve Monday. The goalie hasn't played since making 18 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at Detroit on Jan. 29 because of a lower-body injury. He has been practicing with the Capitals since Feb. 17 while Logan Thompson at the Olympics with Canada. … Goalie Garin Bjorklund was loaned to Hershey of the AHL.
St. Louis Blues
Dylan Holloway will likely return when the Blues host the Kraken on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG) in their first game after the Olympic break. The forward has missed 23 of 24 games with a right high ankle sprain sustained in practice Dec. 14. He returned for a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18 after missing 15 games but hasn't played the past eight and admitted he probably came back too soon. "I feel much better," Holloway said. "Obviously it's been tough being out. It [stinks]. It's hard mentally, but I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did before I tried to play the last time." Holloway has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 34 games. … Robert Thomas practiced for the second time since getting a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31, but the forward's status for Thursday is to be determined. … "I just talked to him at the end [of practice]," coach Jim Montgomery said. "Said he felt good. It's a good step, but it's not all the way there yet."