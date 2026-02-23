NHL Status Report: Rantanen likely to miss time for Stars after Olympics

St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway will likely return when the Blues host the Kraken on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG) in their first game after the Olympic break. The forward has missed 23 of 24 games with a right high ankle sprain sustained in practice Dec. 14. He returned for a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18 after missing 15 games but hasn't played the past eight and admitted he probably came back too soon. "I feel much better," Holloway said. "Obviously it's been tough being out. It [stinks]. It's hard mentally, but I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did before I tried to play the last time." Holloway has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 34 games. … Robert Thomas practiced for the second time since getting a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31, but the forward's status for Thursday is to be determined. … "I just talked to him at the end [of practice]," coach Jim Montgomery said. "Said he felt good. It's a good step, but it's not all the way there yet."