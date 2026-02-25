United States silver medal win at 1972 Olympics 'felt like gold'

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," brings his humor and insight to our readers every Wednesday. This week reflects on how a forgotten United States team at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics scored a major upset by winning a silver medal and got as much applause as the gold medalists from the Soviet Union.

The year was 1972 and the chance of Team USA winning any kind of hockey medal at the Sapporo Olympics were dismissed out of hand by the oddsmakers. Goalie Pete Sears of Lake Placid, New York, felt the negativism before the games began.

"The Russians were the heavy favorites," Sears said in "Striking Silver: The Untold Story of America's Forgotten Hockey Team" by Tom and Jerry Caraccioli. "They were what we considered top pros, NHL style. They'd had won two straight Olympic golds and four in five years. They were turning opposing teams into mere pylons. We weren't in their class and that's the way everyone else felt."

The Caracciolis pointed out that since the games were being held in Northern Japan, it detracted from worldwide attention.

"At first, I figured that this wasn't going to be very interesting to anybody," Team USA coach Murray Williamson said for the book. "We were the club that nobody ever knew about, and our American teams in the two previous Winter Olympics didn't show much."

The U.S. finished fifth (2-5-0) at the 1964 Innsbruck Olympics and sixth (2-5-1) at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics, but a few who played for the 1971 U.S. National team gained valuable international experience. They included Henry Boucha, Tim Sheehy, Robbie Ftorek, and a 16-year-old defenseman and forward named Mark Howe. All four eventually would make it to either the NHL, the World Hockey Association, or both.

"Despite his age," Ftorek said, " Mark Howe made the team, not because his father was Gordie Howe, but because of his skills and overall ability. Make no mistake, the kid was in a tough spot."

Along with Ftorek, goalie Mike "Lefty" Curran, a veteran of international competition, liked the feel of Team USA as the games approached.

"I saw a spark in their eyes," Curran, the eventual starter, told the Caracciolis. "I saw an innocence and optimism that I had never experienced. It was like a young soldier going off to battle, thinking that he's going to win the war for his country. These guys were geared up, although it seemed like some of them were still drinking mother's milk."

Williamson, from Winnipeg, was confronted with a format where his team had to win a one-game qualifier in order to play in the round-robin medal round.

"We had to beat Switzerland or be dropped into Pool B with no chance for a medal." Williamson said. "Our strategy was to reduce the pressure. Play for fun and not risk a big buildup with the potential for disaster. It was a case of 'Let's low-profile this thing and get by that first game.'"

There was no press hype like what was evident during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.