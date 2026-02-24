Great Britain making big gains thanks to European Cup of Nations

As the hockey world watched some of the best players on the planet compete for Olympic gold in Milan, Great Britain was carving out a rare international moment of its own at home in Scotland.
For nearly three decades, the Great Britain men’s national team did not play a senior international game in Scotland. That changed earlier this month at Murrayfield Ice Rink in Edinburgh, where Ice Hockey UK hosted a group of the inaugural IIHF European Cup of Nations.
The new competition, created by the International Ice Hockey Federation, is designed to give second-tier European nations structured, meaningful games during the season. For Great Britain, the weekend in Edinburgh was about more than results; it was about proving it belongs in a more demanding international rhythm.
On the ice, Britain finished third in the four-team group with two wins in three games. It opened with a 3-2 overtime victory against Ukraine on Feb. 5, then fell 4-2 to Slovenia the following day. Britain closed strongly on Feb. 7 with a 5-4 win against Poland. Ukraine ultimately topped the group standings, but Britain’s opening victory was one of the tournament’s defining results.
“I think they were looking to fill what I would call a development tool,” interim CEO of Ice Hockey UK Grant King told NHL.com International. “We don’t get enough opportunity to replicate the international pace, the detail and the pressure in a domestic environment every week.”