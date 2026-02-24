Great Britain making big gains thanks to European Cup of Nations

That gap has defined modern British hockey. The national team returned to the top division of the IIHF World Championship in 2019 after a 25-year absence and has been a regular participant since. Survival has been difficult and relegation frequent, but the very fact Britain has competed at that level underscores how far the program has come.

What it has lacked is repetition. One World Championship per year does not create habits; the European Cup of Nations is meant to change that.

“It’s about, how do we accelerate our learning?” King said. “How do we raise expectations and create a reference point for what that international level really looks like, shift by shift?”

Shift by shift is the key phrase. Britain has shown it can rise to big moments, but sustaining the speed, structure and physical demands of the international game has been more difficult. This tournament provided three meaningful tests in a compressed window, and they came with a deliberately experimental roster that featured a wave of younger players alongside established names.

For Ice Hockey UK, the emphasis was less on chasing results and more on exposing emerging talent to genuine senior international pressure, accelerating their learning in real time rather than waiting for a World Championship window.

For King, the value goes beyond the senior roster. He views the event as part of a broader way to connect the U-18 and U-20 programs to the men’s team.

“We’re trying to create a world-class Great Britain environment and a genuine progression pathway,” he said. “It’s about building the system, not just selecting a team.”

Britain used the opportunity for what King calls a next-generation focus, aimed at addressing a long-standing issue in which players progress through junior levels but stall before cementing a place with the senior side.

“We’ve always had this challenge of a gap,” he said. “People come through the 18s and 20s and then some fall off before they enter the men’s program. We want to use this opportunity to get those high-potential players into a competitive international environment.”