NHL Status Report: Point, Hedman expected back for Lightning on Wednesday

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin is expected to play for the Red Wings against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNDET). The center and Detroit captain helped the USA win gold at the Olympics, where he had three points (two goals, one assist) in six games. "If all goes well and the weather and flights and everything cooperate, I think he can sleep in his own bed tonight," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday. "We'll have him around the arena tomorrow. I'm not sure if he'll skate. Expect him to be on the plane and be a factor in Ottawa on Thursday night." Larkin has 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson will be back when the Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNDET), coach Travis Green said Monday, after winning Olympic gold with the U.S. Sanderson leads Senators defensemen with 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists) in 57 games. Tkachuk, Ottawa's captain, has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 37 games.

St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway likely will return when the Blues host the Kraken on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG) in their first game after the Olympic break. The forward has missed 23 of 24 games because of a right high ankle sprain sustained during practice Dec. 14. He returned for a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18 after missing 15 games but hasn't played the past eight and admitted he probably came back too soon. "I feel much better," Holloway said. "Obviously it's been tough being out. It [stinks]. It's hard mentally, but I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did before I tried to play the last time." Holloway has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 34 games. … Robert Thomas practiced for the second time since having a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31, but the forward's status for Thursday is to be determined. "I just talked to him at the end [of practice]," coach Jim Montgomery said. "Said he felt good. It's a good step, but it's not all the way there yet."

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Chytil could miss the rest of the season after being hit in the face by a puck during practice Friday. "He had a couple breaks under his eye," coach Adam Foote said Monday. "They haven’t determined if he’ll be out for the season yet. They are going to see another specialist. They don’t think it’s going to have to be surgical. Fingers crossed and we'll wait and see." Chytil has three goals in 12 games this season but didn't have a point in six games before the Olympic break after he returned after missing three months because of a concussion he sustained Oct. 19. ... Goalie Kevin Lankinen's return to Vancouver from playing for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 has been delayed by a snowstorm that blanketed the northeast United States. Foote said Lankinen is stuck in New York, and the hope is he can return to Vancouver sometime Tuesday or Wednesday and potentially play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Lankinen likely won't be available against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3). ... Brock Boeser returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday, but Foote said it was more because of a virus than a recurrence of symptoms from the concussion that kept the forward out for the final five games before the Olympic break. Foote said he expects Boeser to skate in a regular jersey Tuesday.