Capitals surprise ‘Last of Us’ actor with ceremonial puck drop invitation

13-year-old to be honored as part of team’s Black History Month celebration

Capitals surprise Woodward
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Keivonn Woodward had a priceless reaction to being honored by his favorite hockey team.

The Washington Capitals asked the “Last of Us” actor to perform the ceremonial puck drop on Feb. 27 when the team celebrates their Black History Night at Capital One Arena.

Woodward is a 13-year-old deaf hockey player from Maryland who earned a 2023 Emmy nomination in the best guest actor in a drama series category for his portrayal of Sam in the HBO hit series.

In a video posted by the team on social media, the Capitals partnered with P-X-P to formally ask Woodward in ASL.

It didn’t hit the youth hockey player who had asked him to drop the puck until his mother repeated it was the Washington Capitals.

Woodward’s mouth dropped and he put his hands over his head in shock.

“I’m looking forward to it. Thank you,” Woodward signed before ending the video sharing an emotional hug with his mom.

In 2023, Woodward spent the day with the Capitals where he met Alex Ovechkin before lacing up his skates and hitting the ice for practice with the team.

Woodward will be joined Luke Zeigler, a 16-year-old player from the Washington Little Capitals and Duanté Abercrombie, Tennessee State University’s hockey coach during the pregame ceremony.

