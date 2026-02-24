Capitals surprise ‘Last of Us’ actor with ceremonial puck drop invitation

Keivonn Woodward had a priceless reaction to being honored by his favorite hockey team.

The Washington Capitals asked the “Last of Us” actor to perform the ceremonial puck drop on Feb. 27 when the team celebrates their Black History Night at Capital One Arena.

Woodward is a 13-year-old deaf hockey player from Maryland who earned a 2023 Emmy nomination in the best guest actor in a drama series category for his portrayal of Sam in the HBO hit series.

In a video posted by the team on social media, the Capitals partnered with P-X-P to formally ask Woodward in ASL.