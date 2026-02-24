NHL Trade Buzz: Toews 'wouldn't consider' leaving Jets: report

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 10 days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:
Winnipeg Jets
Jonathan Toews plans to remain with the Jets, even with their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs seemingly a long shot at best.
“I wouldn't consider going anywhere,” Toews told the Athletic on Monday. “I want to keep playing for this team.”
The Jets (22-26-8) have 52 points, 11 behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. But that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the 37-year-old center, who hasn’t thought at all about the prospect of moving ahead of the NHL trade deadline March 6.
Toews, who has a no-movement clause in the one-year, $2 million contract he signed July 1, has been eligible to sign an extension with Winnipeg since Jan. 1. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season but said he hasn’t pondered going anywhere else.
“I’m not thinking about that at all,” he said. “I’m obviously thankful the Jets organization and coaching staff have given me (an opportunity) to play in the NHL again. It was an adjustment period this year but I want to keep playing for this team.”
Toews, who missed all of the past two seasons dealing with long-term COVID, has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 56 games this season.
Nashville Predators
Steven Stamkos said he isn’t concerned about his future with the Predators, even if they are returning from the Olympic break outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.
Nashville (26-24-7) is four points behind Anaheim for the second wild card in the Western Conference and could be sellers at the trade deadline.
“It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble,” Stamkos told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, I’m not too worried about it. I have a full no-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven’t had any conversations about that.”
After starting the season with five points (four goals, one assist) in his first 22 games, Stamkos has 39 points (24 goals, 15 assists) in the past 24. He is signed for two more seasons after this one on the four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2024.
The Predators were last in the NHL on Dec. 1with eight wins in 25 games (8-13-4), but have gained ground in the standings with Stamkos’ help.
Asked by The Athletic if he wants to stay in Nashville, Stamkos said, “You want to win. We’re in a position where -- that’s why I signed here -- was to play competitive hockey, right? It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re in a position where we are playing meaningful games. We’ll see what happens, but that’s the goal for sure.”
The Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
Buffalo Sabres
Alex Tuch can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, which might make the 29-year-old forward a leading candidate to be moved before the deadline. But he's not thinking about whether he'll be traded with the Sabres (32-19-6) holding the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and trying to secure their first playoff berth since 2011.
"I haven't focused on that," Tuch told the Buffalo News on Friday. "Honestly, like I said, I'm just focused on playing the next game. I'm focused on being a Buffalo Sabre and doing whatever I can to help our team win."
Tuch signed a seven-year, $33.25 million contract ($4.75 million AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 19, 2018. He was traded to Buffalo in the deal that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas on Nov. 4, 2021.
The Sabres have been in discussions with Tuch about a long-term contract since before Jarmo Kekalainen replaced Kevyn Adams as general manager Dec. 15 but have yet to reach an agreement with the deadline looming.
Tuch is second on Buffalo in goals (22) and points (48) in 56 games, behind Tage Thompson (30 goals, 59 points).
The Sabres visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B).
Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman was activated from injured reserve Friday, and the 34-year-old forward understands he could be traded with the Flames (23-27-6) 11 points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't aware of everything and keeping up with it," Coleman said. "It's a lot of moving pieces at this stage of my life with family and kids. It's not just me anymore.
"The dialogue's been open and pretty clear. I always looked at it the same. From Day 1, I'm a Flame until I'm told I'm not and I'm going to bring my best every day here."
Coleman practiced without a noncontact jersey Feb. 18 for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 8. He has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 44 games and is second on the Flames in goals, behind Matt Coronato (14).
He saed he has had conversations with Calgary general manager Craig Conroy.
"That's the good thing about 'Conny,' he's lived it," he said. "He's been in my shoes and guys in the room's shoes. There's a lot of mutual respect and understanding the situation on both sides. I don't think it's a lack of appreciation for anyone here, I think it's just the situation we're in."
The Flames play at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.