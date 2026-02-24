NHL Trade Buzz: Toews 'wouldn't consider' leaving Jets: report

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews plans to remain with the Jets, even with their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs seemingly a long shot at best.

“I wouldn't consider going anywhere,” Toews told the Athletic on Monday. “I want to keep playing for this team.”

The Jets (22-26-8) have 52 points, 11 behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. But that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the 37-year-old center, who hasn’t thought at all about the prospect of moving ahead of the NHL trade deadline March 6.

Toews, who has a no-movement clause in the one-year, $2 million contract he signed July 1, has been eligible to sign an extension with Winnipeg since Jan. 1. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season but said he hasn’t pondered going anywhere else.

“I’m not thinking about that at all,” he said. “I’m obviously thankful the Jets organization and coaching staff have given me (an opportunity) to play in the NHL again. It was an adjustment period this year but I want to keep playing for this team.”

Toews, who missed all of the past two seasons dealing with long-term COVID, has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 56 games this season.