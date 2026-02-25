Barkov 'really happy' with recovery from knee surgery for Panthers

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov is remaining upbeat and has gained a new perspective while recovering from knee surgery that has kept the Florida Panthers center out all season.

“It has been tough,” said Barkov, who was speaking publicly on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining the injury on the first day of training camp in September. “But when something tough or bad happens, you try and find the positives. I don’t know, maybe taking a long time off here will help me in the future to come back fresher, with a fresh mind, a fresh body. Hopefully my career will last longer, I don’t know, but these are the kind of things you think about when you go through tough moments, face adversity.”

The Panthers captain had surgery on the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Sept. 26, one day after the 30-year-old had to be helped off the ice following a collision with defenseman Niko Mikkola. At the time, Barkov was expected to be out 7-9 months, meaning he likely won't return during regular season. Florida’s final game is on April 15, just shy of seven months after the injury.

Barkov is hoping, though, to return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs — if the Panthers (29-25-3) qualify. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 25 games remaining.

The NHL season resumes on Wednesday following the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the Panthers’ first game back is at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS).

“I am really happy where I am right now. I know the schedule,” said Barkov, who resumed skating last month. “I’m in good hands. We have great people working for the Panthers: surgeons, physical therapists and doctors. So, I trust them, and they will always make the right decision. Hopefully, very soon, I’ll be back with the team.”

General manager Bill Zito said on Tuesday that Barkov was doing fine but that he remains on the initial timetable for a return.

“Obviously, it goes without saying that’s a considerable addition to our team,” Zito said. “The sooner the better as far as I am concerned. But the medical diagnosis is pretty clear timing-wise. It’s one of those where it [may] look great, but you can’t cheat the system on that one. ... When the doctors say he’s ready to play, he will be ready to play, I know that. Then he will play.”