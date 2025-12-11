NHL Status Report: Leonard out 3-4 weeks for Capitals

Jenner back for Blue Jackets; Hedman placed on injured reserve by Lightning; Meier takes leave from Devils

Leonard_WSH_close-up

© Steven Ryan/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard will be out 3-4 weeks for the Capitals with a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, leaving in the first period after a hit from Jacob Trouba. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 29 games this season, also had facial injuries but no head injury. … John Carlson will be a game-time decision for the Capitals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT). The defenseman has missed Washington's past three games because of an upper-body injury but is "trending in the right direction," coach Spencer Carbery said. Carlson has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 26 games and is second for the Capitals in average time on ice per game (22:52). … Goalie Charlie Lindgren (upper body) took part in the morning skate and is progressing. He has not played since Dec. 3.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2). The forward has missed 14 games with an upper-body injury he sustained in a 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11. Jenner, the Columbus captain, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. "It's hard sitting out and injuries are a tough part of the game where you're just working as hard as you can to get back, so I'm happy with getting back in now and opportunity to get back out with the teammates and the guys in this room to go do what we love," Jenner said. "I'm really looking forward to it. It’s been an exciting morning to say the least.”

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. The Lightning captain was injured in a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, his third game back after missing 12 with an undisclosed injury. Hedman has 12 assists in 18 games this season. "You know he missed a month and so we were easing him back him," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the game Tuesday. "… Anyway he came right back and obviously aggravated something tonight. Hopefully it's not too bad." Defenseman Declan Carlile was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday prior to the Lighting's game at the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG).

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier has taken a leave of absence from the Devils and will not be available when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG). The forward is third on the Devils with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season. "We got to stick together. We're one big family here," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "Obviously, we're all thinking about Timo and hope for the best, but at the end of the day, we also have to play a hockey game here, and I know everybody would love to be in the lineup, and there's other guys out of the lineup. But we're big family here and we play for each other and stick together and help each other out however we can."

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello and Jake Middleton were placed on injured reserve Thursday with upper-body injuries. Zuccarelo, a forward, left a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday after taking a hit from defenseman Vince Dunn at 14:59 of the first period. He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 15 games this season. Middleton, a defenseman, had an assist in 16:34 of ice time against Seattle and has six assists in 28 games this season. Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defenseman Matt Kiersted were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday, prior to the Wild's game against the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET;FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+).

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice with the Jets on Wednesday for the first time since their No. 1 goalie had knee surgery Nov. 22. Hellebuyck was scheduled to miss 4-6 weeks. "He's getting closer; the workload is going up," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. Hellebuyck is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 14 games this season. He last played Nov. 15, allowing three goals in a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames. Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League last season, has played at least 60 games each of the past four seasons. Winnipeg hosts the Boston Bruins on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN).

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

You May Also Like

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll (lower body) was on the ice before the Maple Leafs practiced Wednesday but won't return against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA). … The goalie was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, when he did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. "He felt good today," coach Craig Berube said after practice. "Like I've said, it's probably a week (before he plays)." … Woll didn't make his season debut until Nov. 15 after he left the team in training camp due to a personal matter. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .928 save percentage in eight games this season. … Defenseman Morgan Rielly did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but is expected to play Thursday, and defenseman Dakota Mermis (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 8. Berube said Mermis is likely out one month. … Chris Tanev (upper body) practiced in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 1. … Defenseman Henry Thrun was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin and Blake Lizotte were placed on injured reserve Tuesday and are each week to week for the Penguins with an upper-body injury. Malkin missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday after he had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4. He is second on the Penguins with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games. Pittsburgh hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS). "It's not easy to replace 'Geno.' Pretty much can't," captain Sidney Crosby said. "I think it's just by committee. He's been playing great hockey for us, so we're all going to have to step up and get some points here and play some good hockey until he's back." Lizotte had an assist in 13:59 of ice time Sunday; he has five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 games. Forward Danton Heinen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. ... Rickard Rakell skated with the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since having had surgery in October. The forward has missed the past 19 games.

Buffalo Sabres

Jason Zucker is week to week with upper- and lower-body injuries the forward sustained during a 7-4 loss to the Flames on Monday. Zucker left the game briefly after falling into the boards but returned and ended up with two assists. He has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 21 games this season. The Sabres recalled forward Isak Rosen from Rochester of the AHL. … Goalie Colten Ellis is in concussion protocol after being hit by David Tomasek during a 4-3 overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … was scratched after warmups Tuesday due to "illness and soreness," according to coach Lindy Ruff, who added it's unrelated to the upper-body injury that kept Norris out for almost two months. The Sabres visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B).

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

Greatest Save Candidate: Shesterkin stretches out to rob Burakovsky

Celebrini of Sharks eyeing 'huge honor' of Olympic roster spot with Canada

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees believe 'it's our turn to get the gold' at Milano Cortina

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Panthers eye 4th straight win, visit League-leading Avalanche

Bronte’s hockey journey from Australia made possible by parents' hard choices

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL to host outdoor fan festival before 2026 Winter Classic

Dunn's OT goal caps Kraken comeback against Kings

Lundell breaks tie late in 3rd, Panthers edge Mammoth

DeBrincat has 3 points, Red Wings hold off Flames

Greatest Save Candidate: Vejmelka makes consecutive saves on Panthers

Super 16: Johnston, Schmid, Zegras highlight surprises in power rankings

Sharks president encouraged by excitement surrounding team, Celebrini

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Vladar 'having a blast' with Flyers, hopes to play at Olympics for Czechia

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bucyk enjoying Bruins’ success on 70th anniversary of 1st NHL goal 

Knight makes 21 saves, helps Blackhawks shut out Rangers

AHL notebook: Red Wings prospects Cossa, Brandsegg-Nygard lead Grand Rapids fast start