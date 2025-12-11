NHL Status Report: Leonard out 3-4 weeks for Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Ryan Leonard will be out 3-4 weeks for the Capitals with a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, leaving in the first period after a hit from Jacob Trouba. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 29 games this season, also had facial injuries but no head injury. … John Carlson will be a game-time decision for the Capitals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT). The defenseman has missed Washington's past three games because of an upper-body injury but is "trending in the right direction," coach Spencer Carbery said. Carlson has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 26 games and is second for the Capitals in average time on ice per game (22:52). … Goalie Charlie Lindgren (upper body) took part in the morning skate and is progressing. He has not played since Dec. 3.