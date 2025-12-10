Celebrini of Sharks eying 'huge honor' of Olympic roster spot with Canada

TORONTO -- Macklin Celebrini admits the prospect of playing for Team Canada at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 was on his radar dating back to this past offseason.

Of course, being a 19-year-old entering his second NHL season, the San Jose Sharks center wasn’t sure just how realistic that target was.

Now, 31 games into the 2025-26 regular season, he’s definitely caught the attention of Team Canada’s management team, given that he was third in League with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) entering Wednesday.

“I mean, for sure, in the summer, yeah,” he said Wednesday, having just finished practice in preparation for San Jose’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs here on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA). “That’s a goal.

"It's a dream of every kid who grows up in Canada. Right when the season started that wasn't really my focus; it's still not my focus [because I] can't really control what they decide or what they do.

“But being on that team would be a huge honor.”

Team Canada management just completed three days of meetings in Florida to whittle down its lists of potential candidates from 40-something to 30. Full 25-man rosters for the participating teams must be submitted by Dec. 31.

When asked Sunday by NHL.com for his take on the roster bids being made by Celebrini and 20-year-old Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong replied, “Very impressed by it. But I wouldn’t say surprised.”

Informed of Armstrong’s comments, the humble Celebrini grinned sheepishly and said: “Yeah, that means a lot, yeah.”