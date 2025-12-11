There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with two nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the ninth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Panthers eye 4th straight win, visit League-leading Avalanche
Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights; Capitals, Hurricanes vie for Metro lead
© Eli Rehmer/NHLI via Getty Images
Panthers, Avalanche square off
Carter Verhaeghe will try to score at least one goal for the fifth consecutive game and the Florida Panthers (15-12-2) seek their fourth win in a row when they visit the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche (21-2-7) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who had a goal and an assists in a 4-3 win at Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in a seven-game point streak. The Avalanche return home following a four-game road trip (2-1-1) that ended with a 4-3 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Colorado, which has earned points in 28 of its 30 games this season, can become the sixth NHL team in the past 20 years to reach 50 points in 31 games or fewer and the first since the Boston Bruins in 2022-23 (30 games). Center Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists Tuesday, leads the NHL with 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games this season.
Stone, Golden Knights on roll
Mark Stone will aim to extend a personal NHL career-high point streak to 14 games and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-9) can stretch their point streak to six games when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-3) at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Golden Knights captain has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists), with at least a point in all 13 games he has played this season; he missed 16 games from Oct. 20-Nov. 24 because of an upper-body injury. Vegas will face a tough task in Travis Konecny and Philadelphia, which is 7-3-0 in its past 10 yames. Konecny had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, and the forward looks to score at least one goal for the fourth straight game.
Celebrini, Matthews clash
Two former No. 1 NHL Draft picks go head-to-head for the first time this season when Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks (14-14-3) visit Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (14-11-4) at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA). Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, is third in the NHL with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 31 games; the center was scoreless in a 4-1 loss at the Flyers on Tuesday, the Sharks’ third loss in four games. Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, scored in a 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. The center will try to help the Maple Leafs extend their five-game point streak (4-0-1).
Metropolitan view
First place in the Metropolitan Division is up for grabs and a streak is on the line when the Washington Capitals (18-9-3) host the Carolina Hurricanes (18-9-2) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; MNMT). The Capitals are riding a season-high eight-game point streak (7-0-1) and lead the Metropolitan, one point ahead of the Hurricanes. Goalie Logan Thompson has been rock solid for Washington by going 5-0-1 in his past six starts and making a case for his inclusion on Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He's tied for second in the NHL in wins (13), is second in goals-against average (1.96, minimum 10 games) and third in save percentage (.925, minimum nine games). Carolina hopes to leapfrog Washington following a 4-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday behind undrafted rookie Brandon Bussi’s 23 saves and seventh consecutive win. He’s 9-1-0 and third in the League with a 2.09 goals-against average (minimum 10 games) and has a .909 save percentage.
Kane nearing milestone for Red Wings
Patrick Kane is three goals from becoming the fifth United States-born player to score 500 NHL goals, and 11 points from breaking Mike Modano’s NHL mark for points by a U.S.-born player (1,374 points; 561 goals, 813 assists). Kane can move closer to each record and keep the Detroit Red Wings (17-11-3) rolling when they face the Edmonton Oilers (13-11-6) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET). Kane had two assists in a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. It was Detroit’s third straight win, which vaulted them into first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings will have to try to contain a surging Connor McDavid, who had two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The Edmonton captain has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a three-game multipoint streak, a big reason why the Oilers have points in their past three (2-0-1).
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
The schedule
San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA)
Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG)
Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13)
Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE)
Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS)
Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; MNMT)
Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2)
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO)
Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+)
Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN)
Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET)
Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B)