NHL On Tap: Panthers eye 4th straight win, visit League-leading Avalanche

Panthers, Avalanche square off

Carter Verhaeghe will try to score at least one goal for the fifth consecutive game and the Florida Panthers (15-12-2) seek their fourth win in a row when they visit the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche (21-2-7) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who had a goal and an assists in a 4-3 win at Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in a seven-game point streak. The Avalanche return home following a four-game road trip (2-1-1) that ended with a 4-3 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Colorado, which has earned points in 28 of its 30 games this season, can become the sixth NHL team in the past 20 years to reach 50 points in 31 games or fewer and the first since the Boston Bruins in 2022-23 (30 games). Center Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists Tuesday, leads the NHL with 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games this season.