Vladar 'having a blast' with Flyers, hopes to play at Olympics for Czechia

PHILADELPHIA -- Dan Vladar signed with the Philadelphia Flyers because he saw an opportunity for more playing time.
So far, the goalie has maximized every second of ice time he's gotten and helped turn the position from a question mark to an area of strength.
Vladar is 11-5-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 17 games. He's allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his 17 starts, his .862 high-danger save percentage is fifth in the League, and his .919 even-strength save percentage is eighth (minimum 15 games).
He'll have a chance to improve those numbers when the Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE).
"I'm just trying to be myself, do my best since Day 1," Vladar said. "Not trying to be anyone else, just trying to be me and obviously be supportive for other guys. Bring the energy, bring the positiveness. Us Czechs, we don't like grumpy moods and stuff, so always positive and smile on your face. And that's what I'm trying to bring in here."
Vladar has had a smile on his face in part because he's finally healthy. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in April 2024 while with the Calgary Flames, fixing a problem that had been bothering him for nearly a decade.
"I just always felt it like it was tight," he said. "And then last season I had issues going down in practices and games. I was eating a lot of painkillers and stuff. It was just tough because then I got to the point where I couldn't walk up the stairs, and I was hoping no shots are going to go blocker side, because I knew that my hip is hurting."
Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (No. 75) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar spent time in the American Hockey League and ECHL before debuting with the Bruins during the 2020-21 season, and he didn't become a full-time NHL player until he was traded to the Flames in 2021.